 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

BMO denies wrongdoing in investor lawsuit over losses

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Bank of Montreal sign in the financial district in Toronto on Aug. 22, 2017.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) is denying it is responsible for the loss of tens of millions in savings for a group of clients who claim their money was incorrectly placed in high-risk trading accounts.

Last summer, 27 individuals from 12 families filed two separate multi-plaintiff court cases against Yujie (Jared) Liu, a financial adviser and portfolio manager with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. The group is asking for $50-million in damages for losses they allege they suffered as a result of Mr. Liu’s negligence in managing their investment accounts.

The case also named BMO Nesbitt Burns, alleging a lack of compliance oversight by the company, and Mr. Liu’s daughter, Cherry Liu, an investment adviser who took over her father’s accounts in May, 2019, when he went on a leave of absence.

Story continues below advertisement

In its statement of defence, BMO asks the Ontario Superior Court to dismiss the claims by the 12 families, stating the group members were all “sophisticated, knowledgeable investors who could tolerate and embraced the risks associated with the investment strategies they chose to pursue in their accounts at BMO Nesbitt Burns.”

“The investment recommendations made to our clients were appropriate for their investment objectives - which includes risk tolerance - and investor profiles,” BMO said in an e-mailed statement to The Globe and Mail. “We stand by our recommendations.”

Last year, the group of clients filed two lawsuits alleging that during 2017 and half of 2018, Mr. Liu recommended a new investment strategy that would provide “reasonable” investment returns that was “risk-free” to their principle. The groups’ statements of claim say many of them had low-risk investment objectives and chose Mr. Liu because he could speak Mandarin and they were not proficient in English.

The claims say that instead, investors were placed in a high-risk strategy that involved short-selling bonds – particularly Canadian government bonds – to purchase long positions in preferred shares, many of which had rates that were variable or that reset based on interest rate movement. Some clients were advised to begin trading on margin – investing with borrowed money – in order to purchase more preferred shares.

The value of some clients’ investments declined between 50 per cent and 80 per cent, with losses ranging from $600,000 to $16-million, the claims say.

Clients allege Mr. Liu changed their investment risk documents without their consent - forms that were provided to them in English and not reviewed with them in Mandarin.

But in the statement of defence, which was filed at the end of November, BMO says investors were not reliant on their investments for living expenses, were seeking high returns using a long-term strategy and were “fully informed” and aware of the risks.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Liu explained to [his clients] the long-term historical performance of preferred shares and informed them of their price volatility, ...” BMO said in the statement of defence.

“... In addition, Mr. Liu reviewed the risks and features of purchasing on margin and short-selling securities, including government of Canada bonds, with [clients] prior to implementing the investment strategy.”

The court has ordered pretrial cross-examinations to take place in the spring. It has also ordered a settlement conference - also known as a mediation - before June 30, and a trial date will be set afterward for any parties that do not settle.

Peter Jervis, a partner with Rochon Genova LLP and litigator for the group of investors, called BMO’s statement of defence “perfunctory.”

“It sets out standard defenses that do not reflect the reality of these people’s experiences, and the extent to which they were depending on BMO and relying on BMO for investment advice, and it ignores the extent to which they were following that investment advice.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies