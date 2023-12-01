Open this photo in gallery: A Bank of Montreal sign is pictured in the financial district in Toronto.Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press

Bank of Montreal BMO-T reported lower fourth-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates as the lender booked higher expenses and loan loss provisions.

BMO earned $1.6-billion, or $2.06 per share, in the three months that ended Oct. 31. That compared with $4.5-billion, or $6.51 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, including costs related to BMO’s acquisition of Bank of the West and legal expenses, the bank reported profit of $2.81 per share. That fell below the $2.86 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

“Driven by record revenue and ongoing momentum in Canadian personal and commercial banking and the contribution of Bank of the West, we delivered strong performance in a challenging economic backdrop,” BMO chief executive officer Darryl White said in a statement.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend to $1.51 per share.

BMO is the fifth major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter. National Bank NA-T also reports earnings on Friday. Earlier this week, Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T and Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T missed analyst expectations, while Royal Bank of Canada RY-T and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM-T beat estimates.

In the quarter, BMO set aside $446-million in provisions for credit losses - the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was lower than analysts anticipated, and included $38-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses. In the same quarter last year, BMO had a set aside of $226-million in provisions.

Total revenue fell in the quarter fell to $8.4-billion from $10.6-billion. Expenses climbed to $5.7-billion from $4.8-billion, which the bank said was driven by acquisition-related costs, including Bank of the West and Air Miles, as well as sales force and technology investments.

Profit from Canadian personal and commercial banking was $962-million, an increase of 5 per cent from a year earlier, as higher net interest income driven by larger balance growth and margins was partially offset by higher expenses and provision for credit losses.

Profit from the bank’s U.S. arm rose to $661-million, a slight increase of $1-million, bolstered by BMO’s integration of Bank of the West, which was partially offset by a decrease in underlying revenue due to lower net interest income, higher expenses and a higher provisions for credit losses.

The wealth management division generated $262-million, a decrease of 12 per cent as higher expenses offset the inclusion of Bank of the West and higher revenue from growth in client assets.

And capital markets profit rose 37 per cent to $489-million, driven by higher revenue in global markets and investment and corporate banking, partially offset by a rise in expenses and a higher provision for credit losses.