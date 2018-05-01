BMO expands U.S. capital markets business with KGS-Alpha acquisition

The Bank of Montreal is expanding its U.S. capital markets footprint by acquiring KGS-Alpha Capital Markets, a New York-based fixed-income broker-dealer that specializes in U.S. mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

BMO Financial Group said the deal, for an undisclosed amount, builds upon and expands its existing mortgage-backed securities (MBS) trading business.

“The acquisition of KGS is highly complementary to our strategy,” Pat Cronin, chief executive of BMO Nesbitt Burns, said in a statement. “The size and scope of the MBS bond market represents a tremendous opportunity to continue to diversify our platform, and grow revenues with key new initiatives.”

The MBS bond market is the second-largest U.S. fixed-income securities market, after U.S. Treasuries, with US$9.3-trillion of outstanding debt as of the third quarter of 2017 and more than $200-billion traded on a daily basis, BMO said.

KGS-Alpha, which was founded in 2010, specializes in the structuring, trading and distribution of mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. Its inventory is 96 per cent composed of Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgage-backed securities.

KGS – which employs 135 people, including 84 sales and trading staff – serves primarily institutional investors. Its employees are concentrated in New York but the company also has seven other offices across the United States.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close during BMO’s fourth fiscal quarter, which ends Oct. 31. KGS-Alpha will be rebranded as BMO Capital Markets once the acquisition is complete.