Bank of Montreal BMO-T reported lower first-quarter profit but beat analysts’ estimates as the lender set aside more loan loss reserves and recorded higher expenses.

BMO earned $247-million, or $0.30 per share, in the three months that ended Jan. 31. That compared with $2.93-billion, or $4.43 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank said it earned $3.22 per share. That edged out the $3.18 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

The bank’s earnings for the quarter were affected by a large, unusual item. It had a loss of $1.46-billion from a hedging strategy designed to offset the impact of interest rate changes on the closing cost of its $17.1-billion deal to acquire California-based Bank of the West. But in the previous quarter, the bank recorded a $3.34-billion gain on the same hedge. BMO closed the deal on Feb. 1, after the first quarter had ended.

The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at $1.43 cents per share.

BMO is the second major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal first quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported earnings on Friday that topped analyst estimates on a profit boost from its trading business, as well as lower-than-expected loan loss provisions. Bank of Nova Scotia also reports results on Tuesday, followed by Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada on Wednesday and Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday.

In the quarter, BMO set aside $217-million in provisions for credit losses – the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was lower than analysts anticipated, and included $21-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses. In the same quarter last year, BMO had recovered $99-million in provisions.

“We had a very good start to the year, with continued strong operating performance in our Canadian and U.S. Personal and Commercial businesses and improving momentum in BMO Capital Markets, benefitting from our strategic investments in talent and technology,” chief executive offer Darryl White said in a statement. “Our results continue to reflect our diversified business mix and our superior risk management approach and credit quality.”

Total revenue fell to $6.47-billion from $7.72-billion in the same period a year prior, while expenses rose to $4.42-billion from $3.85-billion.

Profit from Canadian personal and commercial was $980-million, down 2 per cent from a year earlier, as higher expenses and loan loss provisions offset an increase in revenue driven by higher net interest margins.

Profit from the bank’s U.S. arm was up 3 per cent to $698-million on a strong U.S. dollar even as higher revenue was offset by expenses and provisions for credit losses.

Capital markets profit fell 29 per cent to $503-million as investment banking and global markets activity slumped from the previous year’s torrid pace. And the wealth management division generated $277-million of profit, down 12 per cent as revenue fell as amid global market volatility.