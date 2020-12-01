 Skip to main content
BMO profit climbs on capital markets, wealth management gains

James BradshawBanking Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

A Bank of Montreal branch in Ottawa, on Feb. 14, 2019.

Chris Wattie/Reuters

Bank of Montreal reported higher fiscal fourth-quarter profit, bolstered by strong results from capital markets and wealth management even as the coronavirus pandemic puts pressure on its core retail banking business.

Canada’s fourth largest bank comfortably beat analysts expectations, as it earmarked less money to cover potential loan losses than in the previous two quarters. Earlier Tuesday morning, Bank of Nova Scotia also reported better-than-expected profit.

For the three months that ended Oct. 31, BMO earned $1.58-billion, or $2.37 per share, compared with $1.19-billion, or $1.78 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Results from the fourth quarter last year were affected by a $484-million pre-tax restructuring charge.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, including last year’s restructuring charge, BMO said it earned $2.41 per share, down from $2.43 a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted profit of $1.88, on average, according to Refinitiv.

BMO held its quarterly dividend unchanged at $1.06 per share.

For the full fiscal year, BMO’s profit was $5.1-billion, down from $5.76-billion in 2019, and its return on equity was 12.4 per cent.

Provisions for credit losses – the money the bank sets aside to cover losses from loans that may not be repaid – were $432-million, compared with $253-million in the fourth quarter last year. That was still a large drop from $1.05-billion in provisions BMO earmarked in the third quarter this year, when it built up its buffer against pandemic-induced losses.

Most of the payment deferrals the bank had allowed customers to take on an array of loans expired in the quarter. As of the end of October, BMO had $3.8-billion of loans to retail and commercial customers under deferral in Canada, compared with $29.4-billion as of July 31.

The bank is also still deferring $240-million of loans to personal banking clients and $450-million to business clients in the U.S. And BMO has US$4.7-billion in loans outstanding to about 22,000 U.S. businesses under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, launched by the U.S. government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The impact from COVID-19 is most evident in BMO’s retail banking division. Profit from Canadian personal and commercial banking fell 9 per cent from a year ago, to $647-million, as revenue declined and provisions for credit losses increased.

Profit from U.S. retail banking was down 17 per cent to $324-million, mostly because of higher provisions and lower revenue.

The bank’s capital markets arm continued a string of strong results, with profit up 40 per cent to $379-million, compared with a year earlier, as revenues surged. And earnings in wealth management increased 20 per cent to $320-million.

BMO’s capital levels also improved, with a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio – a key measure of a bank’s resilience – of 11.9 per cent, up from 11.6 per cent in the third quarter.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

