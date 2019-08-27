 Skip to main content

Report on Business BMO profit edges higher as loan losses swell amid slower retail banking growth

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

BMO profit edges higher as loan losses swell amid slower retail banking growth

James Bradshaw Banking Reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Bank of Montreal's third-quarter profit edged 1 per cent higher as expected loan losses swelled amid slower growth in retail banking.

Canada's fourth-largest bank by assets is the third bank to report earnings for the fiscal third quarter, which ended Jul. 31, after Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce both reported steady but encouraging results last week.

BMO reported profit of $1.56-billion, or $2.34 per share, both up 1 per cent from $1.54-billion, or $2.31 per share, a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Adjusted to exclude certain items, BMO said it earned $2.38 per share. But that fell far short of the consensus estimate of $2.49 per share among analysts.

The bank held its quarterly dividend steady at $1.03 per share.

Provisions for credit losses, or the money banks set aside to cover bad loans, were 65 per cent higher at $306 million, rising from unusually low levels a year ago and acting as a major drag on BMO's results.

Profit from BMO's core Canadian banking operations rose 1 per cent to $648-million, as higher expected loan losses and expenses offset much of the division's revenue growth. And earnings from the U.S. personal and commercial banking division, which has been a key engine for the bank in recent quarters, also rose 1 per cent to $368-million.

Wealth management was a weak point, with profit falling to $249-million, compared with $291-million a year ago, due to a sharp drop in profit from the bank's insurance arm. Profits from traditional wealth management activities rose 11 per cent to $225-million.

And BMO’s capital markets division reported profit of $313-million, up 4 per cent from a year earlier, after RBC and CIBC both reported lower capital markets earnings amid difficult market conditions last week.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter