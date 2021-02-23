BMO profit jumps 27% on gains in U.S. banking, capital markets units; tops prepandemic levels

Bank of Montreal’s fiscal first quarter profit jumped 27 per cent higher, surpassing prepandemic levels with strong results from U.S. retail banking and its capital markets arm.
Canada’s fourth-largest bank boosted revenue, lowered its costs and was also helped by declining provisions for credit losses as government support programs continue to pump cash into households and businesses. Provisions fell to $156-million - a decrease of 55 per cent from the same quarter last year - after the bank built massive reserves against potential losses in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
For the three months that ended Jan. 31, BMO reported profit of $2-billion, or $3.03 per share, compared with $1.59-billion, or $2.37 per share, a year ago.
After adjusting for one-time items, BMO said it earned $3.06 per share, far higher than the $2.12 in adjusted earnings per share predicted by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at $1.06 per share, in line with restrictions imposed by the country’s banking regulator.
BMO is the first of Canada’s Bix Six banks to report earnings for the fiscal first quarter.
Profit in the bank’s Canadian personal and commercial banking division, which is its largest, increased 5 per cent to $737-million. But the standout performer was its U.S. personal and commercial arm, where profit soared 66 per cent higher to $582-million.
Capital markets also had a robust quarter, with profit up 36 per cent to $483-million. And profit from wealth management increased 23 per cent to $358-million.
The bank’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio - a key measure of its capital reserves and resilience - increased to 12.4 per cent, from 11.9 per cent in the fiscal fourth quarter last year.
