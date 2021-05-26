 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

BMO profit surges on busy capital markets, low loan-loss provisions

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Bank of Montreal’s second-quarter profit surged higher, driven by busy capital markets and abnormally low provisions for loan losses as the outlook for an economic recovery improves.

BMO’s adjusted profit reached nearly $2.1-billion in the quarter, excluding costs from two recent deals. That compared with $715-million a year ago, when the bank’s returns reached a nadir in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. Adjusted profit increased 2.8 per cent when compared with the first three months of the 2021 fiscal year.

One of the largest factors spurring the stronger results was a plunge in provisions for credit losses - the money banks set aside to cover loans that may default. BMO set aside just $60-million in the quarter - $155-million to cover loans that are past due, offset by a recovery of $95-million that had previously been set aside against that were still current, based on improving economic forecasts. In the second fiscal quarter last year, BMO set aside $1.12-billion to build its reserves against the crisis created by COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

In the three months that ended April 30, BMO earned $1.3-billion, or $1.91 per share, compared with $689-million, or $1.00 per share, in the same quarter last year. Profits were reduced by $772-million in charges related to the sale of the bank’s European asset management arm and its private banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Adjusted to exclude those charges and other items, BMO said it earned $3.13 per share. On average, analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $2.82, according to Refinitiv.

Second-quarter revenue was nearly $6.1-billion, up 11 per cent year over year, but down from nearly $7-billion in the first quarter.

In Canadian personal and commercial banking, which is BMO’s largest division, quarterly profit of $764-million more than doubled from $361-million a year ago. Revenue increased by 9 per cent as the bank earned higher fees and interest, and had lower provisions for credit losses. Loan balances increased 3 per cent from a year ago, driven mostly by mortgage lending in hot housing markets. But commercial loan balances - a key strength for BMO - were flat year over year.

Profit from U.S. personal and commercial banking was $542-million, up 60 per cent year over year but lower than in the first quarter. Loan balances declined 1 per cent year over year, but improved from the first quarter, as the economic re-opening in the U.S. poceeds more quickly than in Canada.

Capital markets profits reached $563-million, a sharp reversal from a $74-million loss in the same quarter last year, when the bank had trading losses in its structured product business. The unit benefitted from robust activity in equities trading, equity and debt issuance and underwriting in its investment bank, as well as a $55-million recovery of provisions for credit losses.

Wealth management profit of $346-million was also up sharply from $144-million a year ago, driven by rising client assets in strong markets.

Story continues below advertisement

The bank kept its quarterly dividend constant at $1.06 per share, in keeping with temporary restrictions imposed by Canada’s banking regulator. With dividend increases and share buybacks prohibited, the bank’s capital levels swelled again, as its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio reached 13 per cent, compared with 12.4 per cent in the first quarter.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies