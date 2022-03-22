Bank of Montreal BMO-T raised the cash it needs to pay for its proposed $20.5-billion acquisition of Bank of the West on Tuesday by selling $2.7-billion of stock.

BMO staged one of the largest bought deals ever done in Canadian markets, issuing 18.125 million shares at $149 each to a syndicate of investment banks late Tuesday. In this type of financing, investment banks purchase shares from a company such as BMO at a set price and take the risk that they can then sell the stock to investors.

The equity offering came after BMO’s share price rose by 17 per cent since late December, when the bank announced a friendly takeover of San Francisco-based Bank of the West and its 500-branch network.

Bank of the West is currently owned by French giant BNP Paribas, which is selling the division to focus on expansion in Europe. The takeover is expected to close by the end of the year.

BMO is funding the bulk of the planned acquisition – the largest takeover of a U.S. bank by a Canadian buyer – with excess capital on its own balance sheet and Bank of the West’s. When it announced the transaction in December, Toronto-based BMO said it would raise $2.7-billion from a stock sale to pay the remainder of the purchase at some point this year.

Early this month, analysts asked BMO chief executive officer Darryl White about the timing of the equity offering during a conference call. Mr. White said: “We have had investors express some interest and say to us that they’re there when we’re ready. So we’ll just take it all into consideration, and we’ll pick the time that we think is best for our shareholders.”

BMO sold the new shares at a 3-per-cent discount to the closing price of its stock Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The underwriters have the option to buy an additional 2.7 million BMO shares for $149 each if there is investor demand.

The largest bought deals in Canadian capital markets include a $4.2-billion stock sale from pipeline company TC Energy Corp. in 2016 – also used to fund a U.S. acquisition – and a $3.5-billion offering last year from Air Canada, according to data service Refinitiv. However, bought deals for Canadian companies rarely raise more than $2-billion.

