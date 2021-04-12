BMO sells EMEA asset management business for $1.1-billion to Ameriprise Financial

Bank of Montreal is selling its European asset management business for $1-billion to Ameriprise Financial Inc. as Canada’s fourth-largest bank sharpens its focus on North America.
The deal, announced Monday, will see BMO shed its EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) business, which includes US$124-billion of assets under management in Europe. And it marks the start of a new strategic relationship with Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the global asset management arm of Ameriprise.
Ameriprise will pay £615-million in cash, or about $1.09-billion, and the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter this year, subject to regulatory approvals and standard conditions.
The sale is the largest in a series of recent divestitures BMO has made as it seeks to show its investors it can improve its efficiency and focus on business lines where it can be competitive. If the deal closes, BMO expects its efficiency ratio - which measures expenses relative to revenue - to improve by 64 basis points. (100 basis points equal one percentage point). But BMO said the divestiture should not have a significant impact on future profits.
The deal includes a provision to move some U.S.-based clients of BMO asset management to Columbia Threadneedle, if they agree to it. The two companies will also start a relationship by which BMO’s North American wealth management clients will be offered access to investment solutions from Columbia Threadneedle. The terms of those arrangements were not disclosed.
Selling the business “enables us to focus our resources where we have a competitive advantage and are well-positioned to deliver growth and accretive returns,” said Joanna Rotenberg, group head of BMO’s wealth management business, in a statement.
In accordance with accounting rules, BMO expects to record a writedown of $745-million of goodwill in its fiscal second quarter, which ends April 30.
BMO Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. acted as financial advisors on the deal, and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP and Linklaters LLP served as legal counsel.
