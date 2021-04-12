 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

BMO sells EMEA asset management business for $1.1-billion to Ameriprise Financial

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Bank of Montreal is selling its European asset management business for $1-billion to Ameriprise Financial Inc. as Canada’s fourth-largest bank sharpens its focus on North America.

The deal, announced Monday, will see BMO shed its EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) business, which includes US$124-billion of assets under management in Europe. And it marks the start of a new strategic relationship with Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the global asset management arm of Ameriprise.

Ameriprise will pay £615-million in cash, or about $1.09-billion, and the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter this year, subject to regulatory approvals and standard conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The sale is the largest in a series of recent divestitures BMO has made as it seeks to show its investors it can improve its efficiency and focus on business lines where it can be competitive. If the deal closes, BMO expects its efficiency ratio - which measures expenses relative to revenue - to improve by 64 basis points. (100 basis points equal one percentage point). But BMO said the divestiture should not have a significant impact on future profits.

The deal includes a provision to move some U.S.-based clients of BMO asset management to Columbia Threadneedle, if they agree to it. The two companies will also start a relationship by which BMO’s North American wealth management clients will be offered access to investment solutions from Columbia Threadneedle. The terms of those arrangements were not disclosed.

Selling the business “enables us to focus our resources where we have a competitive advantage and are well-positioned to deliver growth and accretive returns,” said Joanna Rotenberg, group head of BMO’s wealth management business, in a statement.

In accordance with accounting rules, BMO expects to record a writedown of $745-million of goodwill in its fiscal second quarter, which ends April 30.

BMO Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. acted as financial advisors on the deal, and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP and Linklaters LLP served as legal counsel.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies