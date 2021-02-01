BMO shuffles senior roles in investment banking

Bank of Montreal put a new team of leaders in place on its investment banking platform on Monday, all driven by one high-level move to a rainmaking role.
BMO Capital Markets veteran Peter Myers, the global head or co-head of corporate and investment banking for the past four years and a banker for three decades, moved on Monday to a client-focused vice-chair role, charged with bringing in merger and acquisition and financing deals. That shift prompted a series of promotions and lateral moves for the team that reports to Dan Barclay, BMO Capital Markets’ chief executive officer.
The new global head of investment and corporate banking at BMO is Alan Tannenbaum, who previously spent three years running the equity and debt capital markets teams that raise money for BMO’s corporate clients. He also headed the dealer’s global equity trading business. Mr. Tannenbaum joined the Toronto-based bank more than 10 years ago, after working at Wall Street-based dealers, including Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.
BMO’s new global head of investment banking capital markets – Mr. Tannenbaum’s old job – is Aine O’Flynn. She ran the global equity products business for the past three years, after starting her career as an equity research analyst. Like most Canadian investment dealers, BMO splits responsibility for sectors and products across its team, but it doesn’t differentiate by region. So an executive like Ms. O’Flynn has U.S., European and Canadian bankers reporting to her.
Mr. Barclay named new co-heads of global investment banking, Shane Fildes and Michael George. Mr. Fildes ran the bank’s global energy business for the past 11 years and is a University of Alberta graduate. Mr. George spent the past three years as head of the team that services private equity funds and pension plans. Before that, he covered the same clients for Morgan Stanley.
In BMO’s equity and fixed-income trading teams, which are run by global head Deland Kamanga, the new head of global equities products is Rob Yeung. He takes over from Ms. O’Flynn. Mr. Yeung previously ran the fixed income, currencies and commodities operations, which the bank abbreviates as the FICC team.
The new co-heads of BMO’s global FICC group are Dan Goldman and Levent Kahraman. Both executives joined BMO in 2018, when the bank acquired their former firm, New York-based fixed income dealer KGS-Alpha Capital Markets.
