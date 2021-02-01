 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

BMO shuffles senior roles in investment banking

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bank of Montreal in the financial district in Toronto in 2017.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Bank of Montreal put a new team of leaders in place on its investment banking platform on Monday, all driven by one high-level move to a rainmaking role.

BMO Capital Markets veteran Peter Myers, the global head or co-head of corporate and investment banking for the past four years and a banker for three decades, moved on Monday to a client-focused vice-chair role, charged with bringing in merger and acquisition and financing deals. That shift prompted a series of promotions and lateral moves for the team that reports to Dan Barclay, BMO Capital Markets’ chief executive officer.

The new global head of investment and corporate banking at BMO is Alan Tannenbaum, who previously spent three years running the equity and debt capital markets teams that raise money for BMO’s corporate clients. He also headed the dealer’s global equity trading business. Mr. Tannenbaum joined the Toronto-based bank more than 10 years ago, after working at Wall Street-based dealers, including Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

BMO’s new global head of investment banking capital markets – Mr. Tannenbaum’s old job – is Aine O’Flynn. She ran the global equity products business for the past three years, after starting her career as an equity research analyst. Like most Canadian investment dealers, BMO splits responsibility for sectors and products across its team, but it doesn’t differentiate by region. So an executive like Ms. O’Flynn has U.S., European and Canadian bankers reporting to her.

Mr. Barclay named new co-heads of global investment banking, Shane Fildes and Michael George. Mr. Fildes ran the bank’s global energy business for the past 11 years and is a University of Alberta graduate. Mr. George spent the past three years as head of the team that services private equity funds and pension plans. Before that, he covered the same clients for Morgan Stanley.

In BMO’s equity and fixed-income trading teams, which are run by global head Deland Kamanga, the new head of global equities products is Rob Yeung. He takes over from Ms. O’Flynn. Mr. Yeung previously ran the fixed income, currencies and commodities operations, which the bank abbreviates as the FICC team.

The new co-heads of BMO’s global FICC group are Dan Goldman and Levent Kahraman. Both executives joined BMO in 2018, when the bank acquired their former firm, New York-based fixed income dealer KGS-Alpha Capital Markets.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies