 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

BMO to acquire KGS-Alpha Capital Markets

BMO to acquire KGS-Alpha Capital Markets

The Canadian Press

The Bank of Montreal is set to acquire New York-based KGS-Alpha Capital Markets for an undisclosed amount.

BMO Financial Group says it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy the fixed income broker-dealer, which specializes in the institutional investor market for U.S. mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities.

The Canadian lender says KGS-Alpha complements its capital markets division’s existing mortgage-backed securities business.

Story continues below advertisement

KGS has 135 employees, largely concentrated in New York, but also has seven other offices across the United States.

It will be rebranded as BMO Capital Markets after the acquisition is complete.

The transaction is expected to close during BMO’s fiscal fourth quarter, which ends Oct. 31, subject to approvals.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.