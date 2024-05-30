Skip to main content
BMO working to restore online banking services after technical problem overnight
Toronto
The Canadian Press

BMO BMO-T says it is working to restore online banking services for customers after a technical problem overnight.

The bank says it was experiencing a service disruption due to a false fire alarm at one of its data centres.

It says customers can get updates and continue to access their accounts through the bank’s ATM network.

The bank says it was working to get things back to normal as soon as possible.

BMO did not provide an estimate about when the problem would be resolved.

Customers were told to check the bank’s website for updates.

