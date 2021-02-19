 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Boat Rocker Media, producer of Orphan Black, files for $175-million IPO

Jaren KerrMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Co-presidents of Boat Rocker Media David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg in their Toronto office on Sept. 28, 2016.

JENNIFER ROBERTS/The Globe and Mail

Toronto-based entertainment company Boat Rocker Media Inc. has filed preliminary documents for a $175-million initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which would help the company fund new productions, acquire intellectual property and repay more than $90-million in debt.

Boat Rocker has produced scripted television hits such as Orphan Black and Being Erica, and reality series like Big Brother Canada and MasterChef Canada. Its shows have been distributed to entertainment giants such as Netflix Inc., Walt Disney Co. and ViacomCBS Inc. It is currently producing a show for Apple TV+ and has a 51-per-cent stake in Untitled Entertainment, a talent agency that manages several Hollywood A-listers.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., which took a majority stake in Boat Rocker in 2015, will hold approximately 44 per cent of outstanding shares post-IPO, according to the company’s prospectus.

Story continues below advertisement

The shares are expected to trade between $12 and $14, and the IPO could grow to $201-million if an overallotment option is fully exercised.

As part of a secondary offering, Boat Rocker co-founders David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, and chief executive John Young will sell 459,097 shares they own in the company. Post-IPO, they will collectively own 19.2 per cent of Boat Rocker’s shares, all of which will be multiple voting shares (in this case, each share will be worth 10 votes). Fairfax will also have multiple voting shares.

In a letter included with the prospectus, the company’s co-founders describe Boat Rocker as “lean and nimble and unburdened by any of the declining legacy businesses with which many of our competitors are saddled.

“Boat Rocker has constructed the platform for a next generation entertainment company, not out of bricks and mortar, but imagination, creativity and integrity.”

Boat Rocker will use capital from the IPO to fully repay the $91-million owed from a $120-million credit facility from Bank of Montreal. The rest will go toward developing shows and acquiring intellectual property that can be developed for the screen. The company forecasts $700-million in revenue in 2021.

COVID-19 affected production on several Boat Rocker shows in 2020. In the nine months ended Sept. 30, it had a net loss of $43.8-million on $171.2-million in revenue. The company was also in breach of a covenant on its BMO credit facility because its earnings were below a target. The company received government assistance in 2020, accessing $13.9-million from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

In 2019, Boat Rocker generated revenue of $244-million and saw a net loss of $19.5-million.

Story continues below advertisement

From 2016 to 2019, Boat Rocker acquired nine companies, including Insight Productions, which makes several popular reality shows in Canada, such as Top Chef Canada and The Amazing Race Canada. In February, 2020, a $35-million class-action lawsuit was filed against Insight, claiming that it had breached the Employment Standards Act in Ontario. The prospectus says Cavalluzzo LLP, which filed the suit, has not yet filed materials to support the claim.

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and TD Securities Inc. are the lead underwriters on the IPO, along with J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Stikeman Elliott LLP is the legal adviser to Boat Rocker.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies