While the Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady this week, central bank officials need to see more evidence that the economy is cooling and inflation is slowing before ruling out further rate hikes, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said Thursday.

In particular, the bank’s governing council remains concerned about the tightness of Canada’s labour market, which is pushing up wages and feeding through into service-sector inflation.

“If we continue to see the above-average wage growth that we’ve been seeing in Canada without stronger growth in productivity, it will be difficult to bring inflation all the way down to 2 per cent,” Ms. Rogers said in a speech to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

The central bank’s decision to hold its overnight rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday marked a turning point after eight consecutive rate hikes. However, Ms. Rogers emphasized that this is a “conditional pause,” and that the bank could restart its rate-hike campaign if inflation and economic growth don’t slow as quickly expected.

“We’ll need to see more evidence to fully assess whether monetary policy is restrictive enough to return inflation to 2 per cent,” she said.

The Bank of Canada is intentionally slowing the economy to cool demand and get prices under control. So far, this campaign appears to be working. Inflation has fallen steadily since last summer, and higher borrowing costs are squeezing interest rate-sensitive parts of the economy, such as housing. GDP growth stalled in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Ms. Rogers said that the economy is developing “broadly in line” with the bank’s latest forecast, although she noted that recent economic data presents a “mixed picture.”

One of the bank’s chief concerns is the labour market, which has proven remarkably resilient in the face of monetary policy tightening. Canadian employers added 150,000 positions in January, 10 times what Bay Street analysts had expected. The unemployment rate remained at 5 per cent, near a record low, while wages continue to grow by 4 per cent to 5 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

With the economy expected to slow in the coming quarters, the bank expects unemployment will rise and wage growth will slow. But the fact that wages are rising while labour productivity is slowing could present a problem, Ms. Rogers said.

“If strong wage growth isn’t accompanied by strong productivity growth, it will be hard to get to 2 per cent inflation. Well, we noted that data last week showed labour productivity in Canada fell for a third straight quarter, so productivity isn’t trending in the right direction so far,” she said.

Alongside the labour market, the bank will be paying close attention to the trajectory of service-sector inflation, Ms. Rogers said. The bank also wants to see companies “return to more normal pricing behavior” after a period where businesses have been passing costs increases along to customers more rapidly than usual.

The bank’s decision to pause rate hikes this week put it on a different trajectory than the U.S. Federal Reserve, whose officials have said they expect to increase interest rates several more times. That dynamic could put downward pressure on the Canadian dollar, raising the cost of imports and adding to inflation.

Ms. Rogers didn’t directly address the issue of exchange rates, although she did say that “each country will need to chart its own course to get back to price stability.”