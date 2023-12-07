Home construction in Canada has not kept pace with increased immigration, adding to shelter price inflation, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said in a speech on Thursday that also reiterated the bank wants to see more downward momentum in inflation before taking interest rate hikes off the table.

On Wednesday, the bank kept its policy rate at 5 per cent and warned that it could raise interest rates again. Mr. Gravelle said the decline in inflation and slowdown in consumer spending suggest the economy is “roughly in balance.” But he said that the bank needs to see a more sustained improvement in inflation data before ruling out further rate increases.

“While we saw some welcome improvement in inflation measures in October, we must remember it’s just one month. We need to see further progress,” Mr. Gravelle said in Windsor, Ont., according to the prepared text of the speech.

Most economists think interest rates have peaked and the bank will start cutting rates by the middle of next year. The bank has so far refused to endorse this view, and Mr. Gravelle’s speech contained few hints that the bank is ready to pivot towards looser monetary policy.

Most of the speech focused on the impact of immigration on inflation, in particular on home prices and rental costs. While the overall rate of inflation has declined significantly – falling to 3.1 per cent in October from a peak of 8.1 per cent in June 2022 – the cost of housing continues to surge. This is partly the result of the bank’s own rate hikes, which have pushed up mortgage costs. But it also has to do with poor housing supply, which has been exacerbated by high levels of immigration in recent years.

“Canada’s housing supply has not kept pace with recent increases in immigration. This is different from the United States where housing construction has been more flexible to respond to population shifts and where rent inflation is expected to continue to decline,” Mr. Gravelle said.

He noted that high immigration is not a new phenomenon; Canada has had the highest population growth in the G7 since 2016. But immigration has ramped up significantly in recent years, with the target for permanent resident admissions up 50 per cent since 2019. This has outstripped home construction impacting home prices and rental costs.

“This jump in demographic demand coupled with existing structural supply issues could explain why rent inflation continues to climb in Canada. It also helps explain, in part, why housing prices have not fallen as much as we expected,” he said.

“When newcomer arrivals picked up sharply in early 2022, that steady decline in the vacancy rate became a cliff. Canada’s vacancy rate has now reached a historical low,” he said.

Mr. Gravelle said that high levels of immigration also have positive impacts on both economic growth and on labour supply. Strong immigration since the start of 2022 has boosted the country’s potential output by 2 per cent to 3 per cent, he said.

“Newcomers have helped loosen tight labour markets and have significantly improved our country’s potential growth, which will help keep a lid on inflation pressures in the long run,” he said.

But in the short run, the impact of high immigration on housing inflation appears to be carrying the day, he said, without quantifying the exact impact of immigration on shelter prices.

He said that all levels of government need to work together to overcome stumbling blocks to more home construction, which include zoning restrictions, lengthy permitting processes and a shortage of construction workers.

On the last point, he noted that only 3 per cent of new permanent residents in Canada work in the construction sector, compared to 8 per cent of the overall population. The U.S., by contrast, takes in more immigrants in the construction industry.

“We need to reduce barriers to adding capacity, and we need to ensure the market has greater flexibility to meet future changes in housing market demand. Without these policy changes, we could continue to see upward pressure on the components of inflation related to rent and house prices.”

Beyond housing, immigration has not had a meaningful impact on boosting inflation by increasing consumer spending. Mr. Gravelle said that newcomers have added less than 0.1 percentage points to inflation through this channel.