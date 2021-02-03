BoC deputy governor Lawrence Schembri sees little change to inflation targeting framework

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

BoC deputy governor Lawrence Schembri sees little change to inflation targeting framework

Mark Rendell
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, May 23, 2017.

CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri is expecting little change to the central bank’s current inflation targeting regime, even as it examines alternative monetary policy targets, including a potential “dual mandate” that would put a more explicit focus on employment.

The bank is currently reviewing its policy objectives as part of a regular five-year review process. This means looking at alternative monetary policy models, such as a dual mandate that targets inflation and maximum employment, or an “average inflation targeting” model – recently adopted by the U.S. federal reserve – that allows inflation to run high after periods of economic contraction.

In a speech to the Hoover Institute at Stanford University on Wednesday, Mr. Schembri said the Bank of Canada’s current “flexible inflation targeting” regime, which seeks to achieve 2-per-cent inflation within a 1-per-cent to 3-per-cent range, has been effective and that “incremental adjustments to the framework may be best.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This notion that we can use a more sophisticated framework like average inflation targeting or price level targeting, where we can actually move inflation expectations in such a way it actually helps the effectiveness of monetary policy, I think is a bridge too far,” Mr. Schembri told the virtual gathering of economists.

Much of the success of the current model has to do with its simplicity. It is easy to explain the 2-per-cent inflation target to Canadians. That helps anchor business and household expectations about inflation, and provides a signpost by which Canadians can judge the performance of the central bank.

“I’ve worked in non-profit organizations where they’re doing their budget for next year and they simply increase their costs by 2 per cent. So it’s become, to a large extent, hardwired in people’s brains as they’re setting wages, setting prices, establishing budgets,” Mr. Schembri said.

“That kind of anchoring is really a dream for a central bank, because it makes our policy much more effective. When we cut nominal rates, real rates go down by the same amount,” he said.

Former Bank of England governor Mervyn King, who attended the speech and asked a question, endorsed the Bank of Canada’s status quo on inflation targeting. While central bankers around the world have been tweaking their models to account for persistently low interest rates, Mr. King said that these academic discussions can easily lose sight of how policy works in the real world.

“For my money, I’d worry about what’s going on in the economy and stick to the simple and clear framework with which you’ve been very successful for such a long time,” Mr. King said.

While Mr. Schembri signalled that no major policy changes are likely to result from the mandate review, which is scheduled to wrap up later this year, he did say that the bank could take advantage of the flexibility already built into its 1-per-cent to 3-per-cent inflation target range.

Story continues below advertisement

“We might be willing to target a small overshoot [of the 2-per-cent target], like the Fed has done, actually aim for an overshoot. That’s a question that we’re pondering right now,” he said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies