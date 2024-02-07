Members of the Bank of Canada’s governing council are wary about cutting interest rates too early and having to reverse course if inflation rebounds, according to a summary of the discussions that took place ahead of the central bank’s latest rate decision.

Two weeks ago, Governor Tiff Macklem and his five deputies held the bank’s policy interest rate steady at 5 per cent for the fourth consecutive time. They said they were unlikely to raise interest rates further, but maintained that it was too early to start talking about cuts.

The summary of deliberations, published Wednesday, shows the group in a cautious holding pattern: fairly confident that monetary policy is working to get inflation under control, but nervous about throwing in the towel too early.

“While members did not want to make economic conditions more painful than necessary, they were particularly concerned about the persistence of inflation and did not want to lower interest rates prematurely, only to have to raise them again to get inflation back to the 2 per cent target,” the summary said.

Bank of Canada’s Tiff Macklem spells out limits of monetary policy, says interest rates won’t solve housing affordability

The annual pace of inflation has fallen to 3.4 per cent in December from a mid-2022 peak of 8.1 per cent, and the Canadian economy has effectively stalled since last summer under the weight of high borrowing costs. Consumer spending and business investment are down and companies are pulling back on new hiring, leading to a drop in job vacancies and a rise in unemployment.

The progress against inflation combined with the slowdown in economic activity has led to speculation among analysts and investors that the Bank of Canada will start easing monetary policy in the coming quarters. Financial markets are pricing in a roughly 70 per cent chance that the first rate cut will happen in June.

The summary of deliberations offered no guidance about the timing of potential rate cuts, saying that “based on the information that was available, it was difficult to foresee when it would be appropriate to begin cutting interest rates.”

It did, however, give some insight into how Canada’s top central bankers are thinking about different drivers of inflation.

Fundamentally, the bank wants to see a further decline in its preferred measures of core inflation, which strip out the most volatile price movements. These metrics have been stuck in the 3.5 per cent to 4 per cent range for most of the past year. The bank has said it doesn’t need inflation to be all the way back to 2 per cent before cutting rates, but it does need to see “clear downward momentum in underlying inflation.”

It’s also looking at other signposts that could indicate inflationary pressure, including corporate price-setting behaviour, the overall balance of supply and demand in the economy and people’s beliefs about future inflation. The meeting summary said the governing council was seeing progress on the first two points, but less on the third: inflation expectations remain elevated, possibly because people are still seeing food prices and housing costs rise quickly.

Inflation’s last mile to Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent target could be a long and winding road

And there are two key areas that remain a headache for central bankers: wage growth and shelter inflation.

On an annual basis, wages have been rising in the 4 per cent to 5 per cent range for more than a year. That’s a level the bank does not think is compatible with its 2-per-cent inflation target unless workers become more productive.

The summary did, however, note that rising wages were “a lagging indicator of labour market activity and that a certain amount of catch-up in real wages was to be expected.”

“Bank of Canada surveys had indicated that businesses were less worried about finding workers and that they expected wage growth to moderate. Members agreed that businesses had a variety of ways to absorb higher wages, but if real wages continued to grow significantly faster than productivity, it could add to inflationary pressures,” it said.

Meanwhile, rising shelter costs remain the biggest driver of overall consumer price index inflation. That’s due to a combination of rising mortgage interest costs, tied to past rate hikes, and rapidly rising rents, which are more the result of rapid population growth running into a lack of rental housing supply.

On Tuesday, Mr. Macklem gave a speech arguing that monetary policy alone won’t address Canada’s housing affordability problems, and that all levels of government need to work together to boost housing supply.

The summary noted that governing council members are concerned that shelter inflation will keep overall inflation above target for some time. And they discussed “the risk that if the housing market rebounded more than expected in the spring of 2024, shelter inflation could keep CPI inflation materially above the target even while price pressures in other parts of the economy abated.”

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is on March 6.