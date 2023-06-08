After five months on the sidelines, the Bank of Canada was pushed back into action this week by surprisingly strong consumer spending data and worrying signs that the downward trend in inflation has begun to stall, deputy governor Paul Beaudry said Thursday.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage-point on Wednesday. That lifted the policy rate to 4.75 per cent, the highest level since 2001, and restarted the bank’s monetary policy tightening campaign, which had been on hold since January.

“When we looked at the recent dynamics in core inflation combined with ongoing excess demand, we agreed the likelihood that total inflation could get stuck well above the 2 per cent target had increased,” Mr. Beaudry told the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, according to the prepared text of the speech.

The bank had announced a “conditional pause” to interest-rate increases earlier this year, believing that borrowing costs were high enough, after eight consecutive hikes, to bring down inflation over time. Rate increases work with a considerable lag, and most economists at the central bank and on Bay Street were expecting the Canadian economy to stall through the first half of 2023.

Instead, the economy has proven to be remarkably resilient to higher borrowing costs. GDP growth exceeded expectations in the first quarter, unemployment remains near a record low and housing market activity has begun to rebound.

“Consumption growth, in particular, was very strong at 5.8 per cent [in the first quarter], with household spending on both goods and services sharply higher. This surprised us,” Mr. Beaudry said, in his last speech before retiring from the central bank in July.

“We had expected growth in demand for services to start to ease off, but Canadians continue to catch up on travel, entertainment and restaurant spending,” he said. “More unexpected was the strength of the rebound in goods spending, particularly demand for interest-rate-sensitive goods, like furniture and appliances.”

He said the bank’s governing council also discussed the ongoing tightness of the labour market, which is pushing up wages and feeding through into service price inflation.

Economic resilience is not what the central bank wants to see at this point in the business cycle. It is intentionally trying to dampen consumer and spending and business investment, and to push up unemployment, to reduce upward pressures on prices.

Inflation has trended down since last summer, with the annual rate of consumer price index inflation falling to 4.4 per cent in April from 8.1 per cent last June. Central bank economists expect the rate of inflation to drop to 3 per cent this summer, dragged down by year-over-year oil price comparisons. But they’re worried that inflation could get stuck above 2 per cent.

On this front, inflation data from April were concerning, Mr. Beaudry said. The headline inflation rate ticked up from 4.3 per cent in March to 4.4 per cent in April.

“While that might not seem like much, it was in the opposite direction of what we expected, and the details behind the headline number were concerning,” Mr. Beaudry said.

“In particular, three-month measures of core inflation remain elevated and seem to have lost their downward momentum. And goods inflation surprised us by accelerating in April, reversing course after months of deceleration.”

Mr. Beaudry gave no indication of where interest rates are heading in the near-term, or whether the bank will hike again in July or September, as many Bay Street analysts now believe.

He did, however, devote much of his speech to the longer-term question of whether Canada, and the world, is entering an era of persistently higher interest rates.

The evidence is unclear, and the debate is largely academic. But Mr. Beaudry argued there’s good reason to believe interest rates could be higher than in the pre-pandemic era due to structural changes in the global economy. Forces that have pulled interest rates lower for decades – including demographic trends, the entrance of China into the international economic system, and the rise of inequality – may be stalling or even reversing.

“That makes it unlikely the real neutral rate will fall below pre-pandemic estimates and creates a meaningful risk that it could go up,” Mr. Beaudry said. The neutral rate is the theoretical resting place for interest rates, when inflation is on target and the economy is growing at its full potential.

“In the bank’s view, that makes it more likely that long-term real interest rates will remain elevated relative to their pre-pandemic levels than the opposite,” he added.

These are long-term trends, and the bank’s policy rate will continue to fluctuate around the neutral rate, depending on the business cycle. But Mr. Beaudry said it’s worth keeping these tectonic changes in mind.

“You only need to look to the recent stresses in the global banking sector to see examples of poor planning for the possibility of higher rates,” he said.