The downbeat mood among Canadian businesses and consumers is starting to improve as fewer people expect a recession and many look toward a decline in interest rates over the coming year, according to a pair of Bank of Canada surveys, published Monday.

At the same time, consumers continue to report high levels of financial stress and businesses are pulling back on investment plans in response to high borrowing costs and weak consumer demand.

Crucially for the Bank of Canada, business beliefs about future inflation are moderating, although consumer expectations remain stubbornly elevated. What companies and households think about inflation can feed into price and wage-setting decisions, so the central bank is keeping a close eye on expectations ahead of its next interest rate decision on April 10.

In the quarterly Business Outlook Survey, fewer companies said they expect to make unusually large or frequent price changes over the next year. And only about a quarter of the respondents thought inflation would be above the central bank’s 2-per-cent target beyond three years, down from 37 per cent last quarter.

“Firms believe that monetary policy is relieving upward pressure on inflation from demand and from capacity constraints. Meanwhile, cost increases related to housing, food and wages are slowing the decline in inflation expectations,” the Bank of Canada said in the survey.

The results were less optimistic in the bank’s quarterly consumer survey. Individual perceptions of current inflation have declined, thanks to slower increases in food and gasoline prices, which play an outsized role in how households think about inflation.

But near-term inflation expectations barely budged while beliefs about inflation five years down the road ticked higher. The bank noted that people view high government spending, elevated home prices and rising rents as the main cause of inflation – a perception that could have significant political consequences.

While the Bank of Canada’s biggest focus when trying to decide when to cut interest rates is the pace of inflation itself – both overall inflation and core inflation measures that adjust for volatile prices – it is looking at a range of other indicators that hint at where price pressures are headed. These include inflation expectations, business price-setting behaviour and wage growth.

“There were no smoking guns in either report to argue for an imminent shift in the Bank of Canada’s messaging or policy stance, but even without a more substantial decline in consumer inflation expectations, the Bank can still point towards these reports as evidence that monetary policy is working,” Toronto Dominion Bank rate strategists Robert Both and Andrew Kelvin wrote in a note to clients.

The central bank has kept its policy interest rate at 5 per cent since last summer, and said that it expects to begin lowering rates sometime this year as inflation normalizes. Most Bay Street analysts and bond traders expect the first rate cut will come in June or July.

The two surveys paint a mixed picture of the Canadian economy, which has been put into something of a medically-induced coma by the Bank of Canada to fight inflation. The bank is using high interest rates to slow spending and investment with the goal of reducing upward pressure on prices.

On the positive side, fewer companies expect an imminent recession and constraints on business activity, such as labour shortages and supply chain problems, are easing.

On the downside, indicators of future sales, such as advanced bookings and sales inquiries, remain weak. And businesses are showing a concerning pullback in plans to invest in machinery and equipment.

“That’s not going to help Canadian productivity given that the investment that is expected looks to be heavily tilted towards maintenance and repairs instead of growing capacity,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins, wrote in a note to clients.

“So while policymakers can take some solace in the fact that businesses and consumers are becoming more upbeat, they need to remain on guard about recession risks.”

Consumers continue to feel gloomy as they navigate the twin pressures of rising prices and high interest rates. However, confidence is improving in anticipation of rate cuts. And the share of survey respondents who plan to decrease spending and boost savings declined slightly in the quarter.

While high interest rates and pricey real estate are constraining home-buying activity, the survey noted an increase in people’s intentions to enter the market.

“This pickup is likely driven in part by newcomers, who typically have stronger buying intentions than other Canadians,” the bank said.