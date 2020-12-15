 Skip to main content
BoC’s Macklem says tackling chronic productivity and competitive weaknesses is key to post-pandemic recovery

David ParkinsonEconomics Reporter
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem called on government and business to work together to tackle Canada’s chronic productivity and competitive weaknesses, saying it’s critical to delivering the trade growth and investment that the country will need for a full and healthy post-pandemic recovery.

“We won’t be able to fully capitalize on our opportunities unless we take steps to improve our productivity and competitiveness,” he said in text prepared for a speech via video-conference Tuesday to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

“Hope is not strategy. We need to think strategically to increase the odds of a strong trade recovery.”

He said businesses “have a leading role to play here” – urging corporate leaders to take the leap and invest in equipment, research and development, and training that will propel productivity and competitiveness.

And he argued that the Bank of Canada’s low-interest-rate commitment – it has pledged to keep its key rate at the current record low of 0.25 per cent into 2023 – presents a borrowing climate for businesses to do just that, especially with vaccines now presenting “a light at the end of the tunnel” on the current crisis.

“This seems an opportune time for companies to look at how they judge the rate of return on potential investments—the so-called hurdle rate. Taking a longer-term approach to capital investment could unlock a myriad of viable growth opportunities,” he said.

Mr. Macklem also urged federal and provincial leaders to apply their “tremendous co-operation” forged in the COVID-19 crisis to addressing interprovincial trade barriers – something the central bank has long identified as a key barrier to the country’s economic efficiency and competitiveness.

“Think what we could achieve if that same spirit of cooperation was applied to removing barriers to the movement of goods, services and professionals across provincial borders,” he said.

He also called on governments to invest in improving the country’s trade infrastructure – pointing in particular to ports and “information and data infrastructure” as key areas of focus. He added that Canada needs to maintain its “people” advantage, through immigration and a well-educated labour force.

Mr Macklem said that both policy makers and the business community have the “responsibility” to educate the public on the importance of international trade agreements and “rules-based trade,” citing recent polls showing that Canadians’ views on trade are becoming less open.

“We need to push for a renewal of the spirit of internationalism that served so many countries well for decades. And we need to make sure that the benefits of open trade are shared fairly within and across economies,” he said.

