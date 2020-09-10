 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

BoC’s Macklem warns rising inequality in jobs, income poses the biggest threat to economic recovery

David ParkinsonEconomics Reporter
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned that the spectre of rising inequality in employment and incomes poses the biggest threat to a healthy, broad-based recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, even as the economy stages a stronger-than-expected yet decidedly “uneven” rebound from its pandemic lows.

In text prepared for a speech via video-conference Thursday, Mr. Macklem said that the nature of the pandemic, and the close-contact sectors of the economy that remain the most strained, have meant disproportionate job losses for women, young Canadians and low-income workers, despite the strong rebound in employment since broad virus-containment measures were lifted.

While the federal government’s Canadian Emergency Response Benefit has done a good job replacing the lost incomes for these most-affected groups, he said, the risk is that many of these workers will suffer permanent job losses. That, he said, would not only hurt these individuals, but would threaten to weigh down the economy more generally.

“The loss of jobs for women, youth and low-wage workers is a problem for us all. If these workers become discouraged and leave the labour force or lose valuable skills over time, their reduced economic participation will lower our potential growth, limiting living standards for everyone,” he said.

“Even if monetary policy cannot target specific sectors, it is important for us to understand the uneven impacts of this recession and to make policy decisions that support lasting, broad-based growth,” he said.

Mr. Macklem’s speech comes one day after the Bank of Canada issued its latest monetary policy decision, in which the bank opted to hold its key interest rate at a record-low 0.25 per cent and maintain its government-bond-buying programs, although it hinted that it may adjust those purchases as the economic recovery unfolds. The follow-up speech serves as the bank’s regular post-decision update of its outlook on the economy. While the bank acknowledged that the rebound from the crisis lows has been faster than it expected, substantial worries remain for Mr Macklem and his colleagues, who are decidedly cautious about the prospects beyond the initial bounce-back phase.

“The pandemic put us in a very deep hole, and we still have a long climb ahead,” Mr. Macklem said. “For some sectors, the hole was deeper, and the climb back will take longer.”

He noted that business confidence and investment remain “subdued,” and that uncertainty surrounding the pandemic “will continue to retrain the economy, particularly in sector that involve close contact.”

“We know that monetary policy is a broad macroeconomic instrument that cannot target specific sectors or workers. But growth and how it is shared are not independent. The stronger and more durable the recovery, the more opportunity there is for everyone.”

Mr. Macklem will hold a news conference following his speech, beginning at 1:45 p.m. ET. Both the speech and the news conference will be webcast on the Bank of Canada’s website.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

