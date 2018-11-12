 Skip to main content

Bombardier-Alstom lands $448-million contract to build Montreal metro cars

Bombardier-Alstom lands $448-million contract to build Montreal metro cars

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A Bombardier-Alstom consortium says it will supply Montreal’s transport agency with 153 more Azur metro cars in an order approaching a half-billion dollars.

Montreal-based Bombardier Inc. and French rail giant Alstom say the contract comprises 17 trains of nine cars each, and amounts to $447.7 million.

Bombardier’s share adds up to $281 million, with Alstom claiming $167 million.

Most of the manufacturing and all of the final assembly of the new cars will be done at Bombardier Transportation’s plant in La Pocatiere, northeast of Quebec City. Alstom will supply the engines and chassis as well as train control, passenger information and video surveillance systems.

Nearly 170 Bombardier employees will be assigned to the new order, which also includes 70 employees at the Alstom plant between Montreal and Quebec. Bombardier-Alstom says the contract mandates 60 per cent Canadian content and will draw on a network of several hundred suppliers across the province.

News of the new work comes four days after Bombardier announced it will lay off 5,000 employees, including 2,500 in Quebec and 500 in Ontario, as part of chief executive Alain Bellemare’s five-year plan to rein in costs, focus on rail and business jets and reduce the company’s net long-term debt of $9 billion.

Tickers mentioned in this story
