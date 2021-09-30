Bombardier books US$534-million order for 20 Challenger 3500 jets

Bombardier Inc. has booked an order for 20 Challenger 3500 private jets from a customer it did not identify, an early signal that its decision to redesign the Challenger model was the right one.

The value of the transaction is US$534-million based on the list price of the aircraft, the Montreal-based company said in a statement Thursday. Final prices can fluctuate up or down depending on discounts given by the manufacturer and the customization requests by the client.

News of the transaction comes just days after Bombardier unveiled plans for the Challenger 3500, an updated version of its popular Challenger 350. In addition to enhanced cabin features, the 3500 will be equipped with an autothrottle system that allows for computer-controlled engine thrust – which reduces the workload for pilots.

It is expected to enter service later next year following flight testing.

Bombardier, which sold its train unit and commercial aircraft operations to focus on private aviation, is betting it can capitalize on surging industry demand after a decade of stagnation that has hit all manufacturers. The order is its largest this year.

