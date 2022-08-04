A Bombardier employee at work at Bombardier's Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre in Montreal on March 29, 2022.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Bombardier Inc. says it will generate more than half a billion dollars of free cash this year, 10 times what it previously expected, as the Canadian plane maker shakes off recession worries and taps a still-strong market for luxury jets.

Free cash flow for fiscal 2022 is now expected to be greater than US$515-million compared to a previous US$50-million estimate, the Montreal-based aircraft manufacturer said in a news release accompanying second quarter earnings on Thursday. The company said working capital is coming in stronger than expected and that it is also benefiting from more interest cost savings by speeding up debt repayment.

“It’s been a fantastic quarter for us – strong demand for business jets has carried through and our team has converted opportunities to grow our backlog significantly,” Bombardier Chief Executive Eric Martel said in the release. Relevant business metrics and market demand are still moving in a positive direction, giving the company confidence it can achieve its financial targets, he said.

After years of turmoil at Bombardier that saw it teeter on the verge of bankruptcy, Mr. Martel is trying to stage a recovery for the industrial giant that hinges on a slimmed-down business model focused solely on selling and servicing private jets. Second-quarter financials reported Thursday suggest the effort is on track.

Bombardier’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at US$201-million for the three months ended June 30, a 41 per cent improvement over the same period last year. Revenue rose 2 per cent US$1.56-billion in the quarter as the company delivered new 28 planes and tallied service and maintenance sales of US$359-million.

The aircraft maker posted a net loss of US$129-million or 48 cents a share for the three-month period. Other than its projected increase on free cash flow, which is important because it indicates that Bombardier could be better placed to pay down more debt or pay for unforeseen expenses, the company maintained its previous financial guidance. It still expects to deliver 120 planes this year and generate adjusted EBITDA of US$825-million on US$6.5-billion in revenue.

The company continued to book new business in the quarter and boosted its backlog of orders not yet fulfilled by 37 per cent year-over-year, to US$14.7-billion. Its book-to-bill ratio was 1.8 during the period, meaning it is receiving close to twice as many new orders than it is currently shipping out.

Once a major multinational with separate businesses making trains, commercial airliners and private jets, Bombardier is now a single-business manufacturer focused on private aviation. Its flagship product is the Global 7500 luxury jet, which sells at a starting price of US$75-million.

The Montreal-based company is riding an unforeseen surge in minimal-contact travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, which lured business travellers out of commercial airliners and into private jets. Many airlines have drastically scaled back available flights over the past two years, pushing even more companies to consider private flying options.

It has also benefitted from the sustained wealth among its billionaire clients, who have been less affected by the aftermath of Russia’s war on Ukraine and rising inflation than the average person. Six of the largest luxury fashion brands globally reported double-digit sales growth through the first half of this year, showing that while middle-class consumers focus on more non-discretionary items amid rising prices, high net worth individuals have been insulated from this phenomenon so far, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.

Bombardier faces pressure on several fronts, however, and supply-chain disruption is near the top of the list. Some of the company’s smaller suppliers are facing labour shortages and the company has dispatched a team of its own specialists into different regions to help them identify and fix any problems.

Moody’s Investors Service last month upgraded Bombardier’s credit rating to B3 from Caa1 with a stable outlook, citing what it said was the plane maker’s “continued progress” in reducing debt and its improved financial performance. The company has generated positive free cash flow in each quarter since June 2021 while boosting its adjusted EBITDA margin, booking new orders and repaying US$750-million worth of debt so far in 2022, Moody’s said.

