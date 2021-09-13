 Skip to main content
Bombardier bringing to market updated Challenger 350 corporate jet, source says

Nicolas Van Praet
Montreal
Open this photo in gallery

A Bombardier BD-100-1A10 Challenger 350 aircraft of NetJets Europe takes off from an airport in Sion, Switzerland, April 18, 2019.

DENIS BALIBOUSE/Reuters

Bombardier Inc. is bringing to market an updated version of its popular Challenger 350 corporate jet in a bid to attract more customers as private air travel picks up steam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has scheduled an event at its Dorval facility on Tuesday, where the Challenger is assembled. It will announce a revamped version of the 350, the first major upgrade since the aircraft was launched in 2014, according to a person close to the company. The Globe is not naming the source because they were not authorized to discuss the information.

The Challenger 350 is Bombardier’s highest-volume business jet and one of the sector’s top three, according to industry data. It sits eight passengers and has a list price of US$26.7-million.

Despite its popularity, however, the plane has received only limited upgrades over the years amid Bombardier’s wider financial pressures. Such constant upgrades are necessary to keep customers interested and remain competitive with rivals.

Bombardier chief executive Eric Martel and chief financial officer Bart Demosky are trying to stage a recovery for the company that hinges on paying down debt, cutting costs and selling and servicing private jets. Montreal-based Bombardier has become a single-business manufacturer focused on private aviation after selling its rail unit, its commercial aircraft assets and its plane parts-making division.

Demand for private jet travel is surging through the COVID-19 pandemic as wealthy individuals and companies seek an alternative to flying commercial. The interest is benefitting not only the market for preowned planes, where inventories have shrunk to just one-third of typical levels, but also sales of new aircraft.

The latest quarterly updates by makers of private planes show book-to-bill ratios climbing to about two, meaning that for every plane that was built and delivered during the three-month period, manufacturers booked two new sales, according to data released last month from industry consultant Brian Foley. This can only lead to higher prices for new private jets, he said.

“This is just a first leg up in longer term, steadily increasing jet prices as more buyers chase a limited airplane supply, all while being fanned by systemic inflation throughout the economy and supply chain,” Mr. Foley said in a note. “The industry is embarking on its first opportunity for firming up prices in well over a decade, pointing towards a long overdue clear runway towards improved margins and prosperity.”

Bombardier spokesman Mark Masluch declined to comment ahead of Tuesday’s event. News agency Reuters first reported the company’s upgrade plans earlier Monday.

