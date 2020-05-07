Bombardier burns through cash but pledges stability in second half of 2020

Bombardier Inc. is trying to reassure investors that it can break even in the second half of 2020 -- even as the COVID-19 virus has caused hundreds of millions of dollars in unexpected losses and Quebec’s provincial pension plan stepped up to inject more money into the company.
The plane and train manufacturer said it had negative free cash flow of US$1.6-billion in the first quarter, nearly twice the shortfall that analysts were expecting, with the extra amount nearly all due to the pandemic. The company couldn’t deliver aircraft to its customers, and new orders -- and the cash payments that come with them -- dried up, CEO Éric Martel said.
Free cash flow is the cash Bombardier generates from its operations, minus the money it spends on capital expenditures and other long-term assets it uses for its business.
That level of “cash burn” will repeat in the second quarter, Mr. Martel said, with the company’s business hitting a low point. Chief financial officer John Di Bert said revenues will be down nearly 50 per cent in the second quarter from 2019.
Mr. Martel also revealed Bombardier negotiated a new injection of US$386-million in the quarter from provincial pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which he said “provid[ed] additional flexibility as we managed through the crisis.”
CDPQ invested US$1.5-billion in the train-car manufacturing Bombardier Transportation division in 2015, and is slated to become the largest shareholder of Alstom SA when that company acquires Bombardier Transportation. Its total investment is now US$1.94 billion, and it owns 36.3 per cent of Bombardier Transportation.
“We invested so that the company can weather COVID-19 and be better positioned for the economic recovery - extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures,” CDPQ spokesman Maxime Chagnon said in an email Thursday. “We believe infrastructure and mobility remains a key sector of the world economy over the long term, and they will play a key role in the economic recovery, as was the case in the past.”
Bombardier said it entered 2020 with US$2.6-billion of cash on hand, and that, combined with the sales of various businesses, will keep it afloat. Cash on hand dropped by US$600-million in the first quarter, and “available short-term capital resources” - cash plus undrawn amounts on the company’s lines of credit - fell by about $1-billion, to just under $3-billion.
"We’re managing our operations with discipline and we’re making adjustments necessary to protect our balance sheet and build added flexibility,” Mr. Di Bert said.
Bombardier withdrew its financial guidance for the year on March 24 because of the pandemic. However, Mr. Di Bert said said Thursday “from what we see today, as we stabilized operations particularly in the first half, I would expect that the second half would start to break even or be positive on cash flow.” The company is now gradually restarting operations around the world.
Bombardier shares, which have lost nearly three-quarters of their value so far in 2020, were down slightly in early trading Thursday, hovering around the 50-cent mark.
The company’s plans to survive include selling off nearly all of its operations in order to focus on making small business jets. Mr. Martel said all of those sales are still on track.
Mr. Di Bert said the company is in full compliance with the covenants on its bank debt and is briefing the lenders on its progress. Bombardier could pledge inventory as collateral for more borrowing, he said. And it continues dialogue with the governments where it operates. “To the extent that it was important for us to have some support, we would have open lines of communication and dialogue,” he said.
Analysts on the company’s investor call queried the company on its second-half expectation of break-even cash flow, as well as other options for liquidity. In an early-morning note, analyst Cai von Rumohr of Cowen & Co. said the company’s “key issue” is its ability to reduce its debt burdens.
