Bombardier confirms 550 jobs cuts in Thunder Bay, cites end of transit contracts

Bombardier’s rail-car division has now confirmed reports that it will cut 550 workers at its Thunder Bay plant in November.
Bombardier Transportation cited the coming end of contracts from two Ontario transit agencies – Metrolinx and the Toronto Transit Commission – within weeks of each other later this year. The cuts will halve the number of workers at the 1,100-employee plant.
“This decision is due to the cyclical nature of our business and the ramp down of our two high cadence programs,” the company said in a statement. “Today’s announcement is not an easy one, however, we remain hopeful that we can secure new work to ensure the [plant’s] commercial viability.”
The Metrolinx and TTC contracts were both fraught with problems, including missed deadlines, late deliveries, and defective product that saw a majority of streetcars delivered to the TTC in 2018 sent back to the plant for repairs.
Bombardier said Wednesday it has been in talks with provincial government on the Metrolinx deal over the last three weeks and the conversation has resulted in an offer to make 36 more railcars for the agency. “We appreciate the provincial government support and look forward to a successful outcome in the very near future,” Bombardier said.
The company said it has spent more than $20-million to double its delivery rate to the TTC and it is “fully committed” to fulfill the 204-car order by year-end. “The Thunder Bay Plant has increased its performance significantly since 2016 and the vehicles they are producing are safe, comfortable and reliable.”
Bombardier also said United States “Buy America“ rules on local content for infrastructure –the threshold is now 65 per cent and is increasing to 70 per cent - are playing a role. “A company like Bombardier has no choice but to have an American manufacturing footprint and supply chain. Therefore, we cannot fully leverage our Canadian manufacturing footprint and expertise.”
Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro told the Globe Tuesday night, prior to the formal announcement, that Canada, too, needs strong policies to direct governments and agencies to use Canadian suppliers and vendors. “Even if the TTC and Metrolinx were to go forward with more procurement with support from the province and/or federal government, without a Canadian content policy, there’s less certainty the work would even stay in Ontario.”
Bombardier’s train operations, known as Bombardier Transportation, have been troubled by late shipments, underperformance and allegations of corruption. Customers in Canada, Switzerland and France have complained about delays in receiving their orders. The World Bank continues an audit into how a Bombardier-led consortium won a US$340-million deal six years ago in Azerbaijan; a negative finding could jeopardize Bombardier’s ability to get World Bank help in securing contracts in emerging markets. Laurent Troger, head of the unit, resigned in February.
The company had improved financial results at Bombardier Transportation, with the order book growing and profit margins increasing. In April, however, the company cut its 2019 revenue and profit guidance, citing in part late deliveries and other struggles in its rail unit.
The 2009 TTC order of up to 204 streetcars met with repeated delays and, ultimately, a legal claim by the TTC against the company that was settled earlier this year.
In 2018, the TTC said 67 of the 89 streetcars delivered by Bombardier needed to be sent back to the factory to repair substandard welding. The agency is struggling with the choice of using Bombardier for more streetcars or finding a new provider, which would take even longer.
In December, 2017, Metrolinx cut in half a $770-million deal with Bombardier, reducing the number of vehicles to 76 from 182, and brought in Bombardier competitor Alstom as a supplier. The new agreement also toughened the late penalties Metrolinx could impose on Bombardier for tardy deliveries.
