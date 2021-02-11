Bombardier cutting 1,600 jobs, ending production of Learjet as COVID-19 hits demand

Bombardier Inc. is ceasing production of its Learjet luxury aircraft later this year and slashing another 1,600 jobs as the Canadian manufacturer tries to stabilize its business amid a global health crisis.

The moves are part of an overall effort to shave US$400-million in annual costs by 2023 and come in addition to a plan announced in June to cut 2,500 jobs, the Montreal-based company said in its fourth-quarter earnings release Thursday. Restructuring will also hit its Canadian facilities as Bombardier looks for ways to consolidate production of its Global aircraft completion work and look at options for underused hangar and industrial space.

About 700 workers in Quebec and 100 in Ontario are among those who will lose their jobs with the new round of cuts, a Bombardier spokesman confirmed. The balance of the cuts affect employees in the United States as well as contract workers. By the end of the year, Bombardier forecasts it will employ 13,000 people. At the end of 2019 it employed 60,400 people, including 24,350 in aviation and 36,050 in rail.

Story continues below advertisement

“With more than 3,000 aircraft delivered since its entry-into-service in 1963, the iconic Learjet aircraft has had a remarkable and lasting impact on business aviation,” Bombardier Chief Executive Eric Martel said in a statement. “However, given the increasingly challenging market dynamics, we have made this difficult decision to end Learjet production.”

Mr. Martel is steering Bombardier into a new future as a pure-play maker of private business jets after the company sold off its commercial aircraft manufacturing capability to Airbus SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Longview Aviation Capital Corp. It then unloaded its train unit to France’s Alstom for net proceeds of US$3.6-billion in a transaction that closed last month.

This year will be one of transition as Bombardier’s senior leadership executes on its rightsizing initiatives, finesses production of its new flagship jet, the Global 7500, and begins to tackle its debt, the company said Thursday. It said revenues from business aircraft activities this year should be better than in 2020 as global economies recover.

The company said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization should top US$500-million this year while adjusted EBIT should be more than US$100-million. Free cash flow usage in 2021 should be better than US$500-million, Bombardier said.

For the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, Bombardier generated free cash flow of US$523-million from continuing operations before interest and taxes, which it said was ahead of plan. The company tallied a net loss of US$337-million on revenue of $2.3-billion for the quarter and delivered 114 jets during all of 2020.

Mr. Martel took over leadership of the Montreal-based manufacturer in April 2020, joining the company in the throes of a global health emergency as its share price was falling to lows not seen in more than a quarter century and its business prospects became clouded by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEO has said Bombardier has to make major adjustments because its cost structure is too big for the size of its current business.

Bombardier expects to deliver 100 to 125 jets a year going forward given the current level of demand. It has scheduled an investor day on March 4 to provide more clarity on its plans.

Story continues below advertisement

The air-travel industry has collapsed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted governments to close borders and issue stay-at-home orders. The luxury private-jet market, however, stands among the sector’s lone bright spots and is poised to gain momentum as wealthier people adopt private flying in increasing numbers to avoid airport crowds, according to bankers speaking at a recent corporate jet investor conference earlier this month.

Sales of pre-owned business jets were on fire in 2020, with transactions climbing 13 per cent, according to the latest data from market research firm AMSTAT cited by industry consultancy Brian Foley Associates in a Feb.7 note. Normally what’s good for the used market is good for new sales, and vice-versa, meaning it’s possible that new sales will catch up this this year to the strength seen in the pre-owned market last year, Mr. Foley said.

In addition, the use of corporate jets is off by just 10%-15% even though they’re principally used for business travel, which has fallen off a cliff. This suggests that when business travel does return, utilization could easily surpass pre-pandemic levels and stimulate new sales, according to Mr. Foley.

“The desire to fly privately and avoid the airlines has not yet boosted the financial performance of charter, fractional or new aircraft manufacturers. Still, there’s room to be hopeful for each of them as momentum from last year’s preowned jet sales boon and an increase in jet utilization for business combine to stoke the market.”

Proceeds from the train sale will help Bombardier address its debt, which stood at about US$4.7-billion at a net basis at the end of 2020. Although some analysts believe that is still too high a number for a company its size, others say they have time to begin generating the free cash flow necessary to tackle the debt.

Bombardier Aviation currently employed about 22,000 worldwide as of last summer - including 12,500 in Canada - making Learjet, Challenger and Global business aircraft, all of which seat fewer than 20 people.

Story continues below advertisement

The company has a plant in Downsview in Toronto that produces the Global series of aircraft. The Quebec plants of Dorval and St. Laurent furnish the interiors of the Toronto-made Global planes and produce Challenger jets. Its smaller Learjets are made in Wichita, Kan.

Learjet is a storied brand. Bombardier bought the business in 1990 and has had some success with it, using it in part as a way to bring new private jet buyers into the fold and then sell them bigger aircraft later on. Despite the end of Learjet production, Wichita will remain a site dedicated to specialized aircraft as well as its primary flight-test centre, Bombardier said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.