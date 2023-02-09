Bombardier Inc. BBD-B-T is predicting sharply higher financial results on several key metrics for the coming year as the Canadian luxury jet maker continues to pull in wealthy customers who are shrugging off recession fears.

The Montreal-based plane maker released fourth quarter and annual earnings Thursday morning that confirmed the preliminary results it reported last month. It also published a bullish new forecast for the year, saying it expects to boost adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by 21 per cent over 2022 while growing revenue by 10 per cent year-over-year.

Revenue for fiscal 2023 should be at least US$7.6-billion as the company ships out a minimum of 138 jets, Bombardier said. The corporation has significantly expanded its jet maintenance and service business, which should also drive sales. Bombardier delivered 123 planes in 2022.

“The resilient start to 2023 for bizjets and luxury goods shows that high net worth individuals are still spending, and that the macroeconomic slowdown is a two-tailed story that is not affecting high vs low-income consumers equally,” Desjardins Capital Markets analyst Benoît Poirier said in a research note ahead of the published results. “We expect this trend to continue.”

After years of turmoil at Bombardier that saw it teeter on the verge of bankruptcy, chief executive Éric Martel is trying to stage a recovery for the industrial giant that hinges on a slimmed-down business model focused solely on selling and servicing private jets. The company is tapping a strong trend toward private plane travel that took off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bombardier said its adjusted EBITDA for the coming year should be greater than US$1.1-billion compared to last year’s US$930-million. It said the gain will be fuelled by positive tailwinds from its Global 7500 jet (list price: US$75-million) and the near completion of its cost-cutting effort.

Free cash flow should come in higher than US$250-million for the coming year compared to last year’s US$735-million, the company said. Its backlog of orders stood at US$14.8-billion at the end of December, a rate analysts believe equates to more than two years of production.

The plane maker paid down US$1.1-billion of debt in 2022, helping it lower its interest costs. It posted a net profit of US$241-million or $2.40 per diluted share for the fourth quarter.

Bombardier generates most of its money selling luxury jets to billionaires and charter operators. But it also has a small but solid business in specialized aircraft typically used by governments for intelligence, reconnaissance and other applications.

Mr. Martel is expected to provide more details about his ambitions for the defense business in a speech to the Canadian Club of Toronto later in the day. Late last year, he voiced concerns over reports the Canadian government was considering a multi-billion dollar purchase of P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance jets directly from Boeing Co. instead of tapping its home-grown aerospace industry through an open bidding process.

The CEO is pushing for Ottawa to choose Bombardier planes and has said its Global 6500 aircraft “will be the right-sized solution and will respond to Canada’s needs.”

Bombardier and Boeing have a thorny recent history. In 2016, the two companies clashed in a high-profile trade dispute that pitted the United States against Canada.

Boeing claimed Bombardier cheated American trade rules by selling CSeries jets to Delta Air Lines Inc. at “absurdly low prices” while benefitting from unfair subsidies from the Canadian and Quebec governments. The issue escalated and Ottawa threatened to scrap plans to buy 18 fighter jets from Boeing in retaliation. In the end, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled against Boeing and rival Airbus SE eventually took over the CSeries program.