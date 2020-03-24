Bombardier halts aircraft, rail production in Ontario and Quebec, suspends guidance

Bombardier Inc. is closing its Canadian manufacturing plants for one month, longer than the shutdown mandated Monday by the governments of Ontario and Quebec, as the company races to limit the financial impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Montreal-based company said Tuesday it will suspend all non-essential work at most of its Canadian-based operations starting Tuesday night until April 26. The suspension includes Bombardier’s aircraft and rail production activities in Ontario and Quebec.

Employees affected by the temporary shutdowns will be placed on furlough, which means they will not be paid but will continue to receive company social benefits, Bombardier spokesperson Jessica McDonald said. The company said it is inviting its workers to apply for unemployment insurance.

During the furlough period, Bombardier said its chief executive and senior leadership team will forgo their pay while the chairman and other board members have agreed to forgo their director compensation for the rest of 2020.

The company is also suspending its financial outlook for 2020. It has already cut all discretionary spending but said it continues to work on closing its planned asset sales and is pursuing “additional measures to enhance liquidity.”

Quebec and Ontario on Monday ordered all non-essential businesses to close by the end of day Tuesday to limit spread of COVID-19. Quebec ordered a three week pause while Ontario ordered a pause of at least two weeks.

Bombardier employs thousands of workers in Canada. It tallied revenue last year of US$15.8-billion.

