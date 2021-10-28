Bombardier president and CEO Eric Martel introduces the new Challenger 3500 in Montreal on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.The Canadian Press

Bombardier Inc.’s turnaround effort appears to be yielding early results as the Canadian maker of private jets reported improvements on several key financial metrics during its latest quarter and added to its order book.

Revenue came in 17 per cent higher than last year’s third quarter at US$1.4-billion, the Montreal-based company said in a release before markets opened Thursday. The gain was fuelled in part by a strong recovery in aircraft maintenance and servicing as its existing customers used their planes more often than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at US$142-million for the three months ended Sept.30, a 69 per cent increase over the same period last year. It tallied a net loss of US$377-million.

The company’s production costs are coming down on its all-new Global 7500 large-cabin jet as it perfects how to build them. That means each unit becomes more profitable than the last.

“The Bombardier team once again delivered a solid quarter, a confirmation that this year is shaping up to be significantly better than the last,” Bombardier Chief Executive Eric Martel said in a statement. “We are delivering consistently on what we set out to do, especially when it comes to deleveraging the balance sheet.”

Paying down debt and reducing interest expenses to free up cash is key for Mr. Martel’s plan, who is trying to stage a recovery for the Canadian industrial giant that hinges on a slimmed-down business model focused solely on selling and servicing private jets. The company has a lineup of popular planes, such as the Global 7500, that are generating orders, but its still-weak financial position means it does not have the same capacity as some competitors to update older models or develop all-new designs.

The company generated US$100-million in free cash flow during the three-month period, the second straight quarter it has improved this measure. The result is mostly due to stronger order intake and better payment terms on new orders, it said.

Bombardier padded its order book by US$500-million to UDS$11.2-billion as it benefits from strong customer interest in its products. Analysts have said the industry might be entering a new era of strength as more people abandon crowded airports during the pandemic and switch to flying in private jets.

Bombardier has reduced its debt by US$3-billion since the start of the year and has no debt maturing until December 2024. That gives the executive team some time to focus on operations.

“We are taking a positive view on the [third quarter] results, which came in better-than-expected across the board,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter Spracklin said in a note. “We continue to gain confidence in the turnaround story.”

