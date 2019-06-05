Bombardier in talks with Japan’s Mitsubishi on sale of regional jet program

Open this photo in gallery A Bombardier CRJ-701 of Air France's regional airline Hop! lands at the Nantes-Atlantique airport in Bouguenais, France on Feb. 12, 2019. STEPHANE MAHE/Reuters

Bombardier Inc. is in talks to sell its Canadair Regional Jet program to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. as the Montreal plane maker looks to a future exit from commercial aviation.

Canada’s biggest transportation manufacturer confirmed in a statement Wednesday that it is in discussions with Mitsubishi on its CRJ program but declined to comment on the nature of the talks. Mitsubishi also confirmed that talks are underway but provided no details.

The discussions centre on a sale, said a person familiar with the situation. The person was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the negotiations.

Bombardier’s management still needs to complete additional review and analysis before sending the matter to the board for approval, and Mitsubishi also has to complete its due diligence review and approval process, Bombardier said. An agreement is not certain, the company said.

“This is like a protein shake for Mitsubishi,” said Addison Schonland of boutique aerospace consultancy AirInsight. “It’s a cup brimming with all kinds of goodness right there for the taking. It won’t be cheap, but there’s really nothing better on the menu for them. For Bombardier, it’s a great way out.”

Chief executive officer Alain Bellemare is trying to reposition Bombardier on firmer footing by focusing on luxury jets and trains, product lines he believes have the best profitability and growth prospects. The company has said it was exploring strategic options for its CRJ business, and it is widely expected to get out of the commercial aviation business of building big planes for paying passengers.

Bombardier shares rose on the news, jumping almost 9 per cent in morning trading in Toronto, to $2.14.

After handing control of its C Series program to Airbus SE and selling its turboprop business to Canada’s Viking Air Ltd., the CRJ family is Bombardier’s last remaining line of commercial airplanes. Divesting the business would mark the end of 33 years of commercial aerospace history that began when the company bought Canadair from the Canadian government in 1986 for $120-million.

For Mitsubishi, buying the CRJ program would boost its capability in plane making by giving it access to Bombardier’s patents, technology and global aircraft support network. The company is trying to relaunch Japan’s dormant commercial aviation industry by launching the Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), a 90-seat aircraft that competes with the CRJ and planes from Brazil’s Embraer.

Celebrated as the planes that launched Canada into commercial aircraft manufacturing in the 1990s, the CRJ program has been largely neglected in recent years as Bombardier concentrated its resources on bringing the C Series airliner to market. The plane maker has won firm orders for more than 1,900 CRJ aircraft, but sales have slowed and the company loses money on each unit it builds.

Unloading the CRJ line would allow Bombardier to further simplify its aviation business while unlocking more capital to strengthen its balance sheet, Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier said in a note. He pins the total value of a potential deal at between $500-million and $1-billion.

Selling the CRJ program could fetch net proceeds in the range of $250-million for Bombardier, AltaCorp Capital analyst Chris Murray estimates. Bombardier obtained that amount from the sale of its turboprop program to Viking Air.

The fact Mitsubishi is the potential buyer is notable because the two companies are suing each other in the United States in a dispute over trade secrets.

Bombardier first sued Mitsubishi in October, 2018, alleging that former Bombardier employees passed on documents containing confidential information to Mitsubishi before going to work for the company. The suit also names engineering service firm Aerospace Testing Engineering & Certification (AeroTEC) as well as several former Bombardier staffers.

Bombardier alleges Mitsubishi and AeroTEC recruited no fewer than 92 of its former employees based in Canada and the United States. It accused Mitsubishi of violating the U.S. Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016 by trying to use proprietary Bombardier documents related to the aircraft-certification process obtained from those workers to try to speed up the regulatory approval timelines for the new MRJ.

Mitsubishi denies it did anything wrong. It filed a countersuit in January alleging Bombardier is trying to stymie the MRJ before its market debut.

The Tokyo-based multinational, which also makes automotive parts and missiles among other products, has experienced numerous delays in the MRJ’s launch. The company was forced to cancel a demonstration flight in England in July, 2018, after the jet was hit by a truck. The jet is now expected to enter commercial service next year, seven years after it was first planned.