Bombardier looks to change terms of debt after sale of train unit, other assets

Bombardier Inc. is approaching some of its bondholders asking for permission to change the terms of their debt after an unnamed investor claimed the plane maker’s sale of its train business and other assets breached pledges made under a certain indenture.
The company said Monday it has launched consent solicitations asking bondholders to change the original deal for eight separate tranches of senior debentures with maturities from 2022 to 2034. More specifically, Bombardier is seeking consent to clarify language to state that the asset sales, which are already completed, are permitted by the contract terms and to waive any default, real or alleged.
Bondholders who consent to the changes will receive a consent payment from Bombardier worth US$1.25 for every US$1,000 of principal except one series of debt due in 2026 that will be paid in Canadian dollars, Bombardier said. Creditors have until May 11 to agree.
The development marks a new complication for chief executive Eric Martel, who is trying to restore profitability at Bombardier after years of crisis. The company is now a standalone maker of private luxury jets after it sold off its commercial-aircraft manufacturing capability to Airbus, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Longview Aviation Capital Corp. and unloaded its train unit to France’s Alstom SA this past January.
The approach to bondholders by Bombardier comes after the company received a letter from lawyers for a holder of bonds due in 2034 claiming that its decision to divest its train unit as well as other assets like its regional jet program and aerostructures division “constitute a breach of certain covenants” under the terms of the security agreement. Bombardier did not name the investor.
Bombardier said it believes the allegations are without merit and that it has not breached any covenant. It said it weighed a number of options with the help of outside advisers and concluded that launching a consent solicitations is the most “expedient and efficient path to maintain value and protect the corporation and its stakeholders.”
Mr. Martel is trying to stage a recovery for the company that hinges on paying down debt, cutting costs and pushing to capture more business from selling and servicing jets. He’s looking toward a postpandemic world where the interest in private-jet travel that has sprung up during the health crisis could become a significant catalyst for future sales.
The company is scheduled to report first quarter financials later in the week but offered a preview of some of the results Monday, saying it expects to post earnings before interest and taxes of US$19-million and tally an 18-per-cent increase in revenue, to US$1.3-billion for the quarter ended March 31. The company said it delivered 26 jets during the three-month period and remains on track to ship between 110 and 120 aircraft for the year.
“Overall, while we are pleased with the preliminary first-quarter results posted this morning and support management’s decision to launch a consent solicitation in the current context, we believe the matter could weigh on the stock,” Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier said in a note.
Bombardier shares gained 2 per cent early Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading at 94 cents per share.
