Bombardier looks to make regional jet business profitable as it explores options

Bombardier Inc. wants to make its CRJ Canadair regional jet business profitable again as it begins exploring strategic options for the aging program, its chief executive said.

Speaking Tuesday at the Scotiabank Transportation and Industrials Conference in Toronto, Alain Bellemare provided more details about management's plans for the storied CRJ franchise – arguably Canada's most successful aircraft program. The family of regional jets is Bombardier's last remaining commercial passenger plane following the sale of the C Series narrowbody to Airbus SE earlier this year and the announcement last week of the sale of the Q400 turboprop business.

"We're going to try to make it work and we'll see where it goes," Mr. Bellemare said, adding Bombardier sees value in the CRJ business and wants to keep pushing production ahead of a potential sale. "What we're doing right now is we're trying to build the backlog so that we can then work with the supply chain and take the costs down."

Questions about Bombardier's plans for the CRJ franchise peaked last week following its third quarter earnings announcement, in which it said it was laying off 5,000 workers and divesting the Q400 to west coast niche manufacturer Viking Air for $300-million. Mr. Bellemare's comments Tuesday suggest the company isn't ready or able to part with the CRJ quite yet.

Bombardier customers are worried that Bombardier might drop the CRJ business, Mr. Bellemare acknowledged. He said plane maker's main concern is making sure it does not lose money, as it currently does, manufacturing the regional jets, adding a partnership is possible to solve that issue. The company does make a profit servicing and repairing planes through its aftermarket business, the CEO said.

Once the mainstay of its passenger-plane product roster, Bombardier's regional jets are today used by more than 100 airlines operating about 200,000 flights a month. In North America alone, they account for one in every five jets taking off.

Montreal-based Bombardier has won firm orders for more than 1,900 CRJ aircraft, but sales have slowed in recent years as the company shifted its attention and investment dollars to develop the C Series. The CRJ backlog stood at 56 planes as of Sept.30.

Following the success of the original CRJ100 and CRJ200 jets, Bombardier produced bigger versions and in 2007, made improvements to the economics and cabin with the NexGen CRJs. The plane maker recently began offering a modernized cabin for the aircraft that included bigger overhead bins and windows. Upgraded avionics might be next, Mr. Bellemare said.

The basic design of the jets hasn't changed since the first CRJ100 entered service in 1992. And they're still powered by enhanced versions of the same General Electric CF34 engine.

Competitive dynamics have played in Bombardier's favour in recent years. That's because so-called scope clauses – the provisions in U.S. airline pilot contracts that limit the weight and capacity of planes flown by regional affiliates for mainline carriers – are currently benefiting Bombardier while hurting rival manufacturers like Embraer and Mitsubishi.

Sooner or later, however, age will catch up to the CRJs, analysts say. By 2025, the design will be 30 years old and while Bombardier rejigged the interior with its new Atmosphere cabin design, "a cramped cabin is still a cramped cabin" versus more spacious offerings by competitors, said Scott Hamilton of aerospace consultancy Leeham & Co.

“Like the Q400, Bombardier needs to sell the program for whatever it can get,” Mr. Hamilton wrote in a recent note. “Time is fast running out.”