Canadian luxury jet maker Bombardier Inc. says it is closely watching the situation in Europe and will change its operations as necessary to comply with sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Bombardier does about 5 to 6 per cent of its total business with Russian customers in any given year, spokesman Mark Masluch said. The company tallied total revenue last year of US$6.1-billion.

The Montreal-based manufacturer is one of the main members of the Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association, a non-profit group of some 140 companies and individuals promoting bilateral trade and investment between Canada and the Eurasia region, including Russia. The association in turn helped spawn the Russia-Canada Business Council.

“We are actively monitoring this day by day,” Mr. Masluch said Thursday. “And we will adjust protocols and processes to comply with any applicable sanctions.”

After years of turmoil at Bombardier that saw it teeter on the verge of bankruptcy, Chief Executive Eric Martel is trying to stage a recovery for the industrial giant that hinges on a slimmed-down business model focused solely on selling and servicing private jets. The company sold its train business to France’s Alstom SA last year and also divested its commercial aircraft manufacturing.

Bombardier is holding a meeting with investors and analysts on Thursday to provide more details on its progress. In a news release early in the day, it reaffirmed its previous 2025 financial targets and said it is building “a recurring, incremental capital allocation envelope” of up to US$600-million a year that it could use for strategic moves or to pay down debt.

“It would appear that the elevated demand environment is providing the company a new capital-spending avenue that allows it to both achieve its deleveraging goals and reinvest in strategic projects to ensure continued growth,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter Spracklin said in a research note.

Bombardier now has no operations in Russia but it once had ambitious plans for the country. It was in talks with Russian state giant Rostec to set up assembly operations in the country for Q400 turboprop planes but suspended the project in 2014 as Western sanctions took hold in the aftermath of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine and its annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Bombardier’s former train unit also sold rail equipment into Russia and other former Soviet republics for years from an office in Stockholm. Swedish police subsequently launched an investigation into suspected bribery at Bombardier related to a contract in Azerbaijan. The company has consistently said it has found no evidence of any wrongdoing in that case.

Bombardier is not legally permitted to sell aircraft to any individual or business that is the subject of sanction by the Canadian government. All potential sales transactions go through a screening process as the buyer and their financing are checked, Mr. Masluch said.

A growing part of Bombardier’s business is servicing hundreds of the 5,000 existing Bombardier aircraft currently operating worldwide. With flight hours currently topping pre-pandemic levels and a number of new service facilities coming online, the company said it is on track to reach its goal of US$2-billion in annual revenue from that business by 2025.

Bombardier does not have an aircraft service centre in Russia or Ukraine – the closest is in Berlin, Mr. Masluch said.

