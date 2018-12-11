 Skip to main content

Report on Business Bombardier poised to win $700-million New Jersey rail contract

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bombardier poised to win $700-million New Jersey rail contract

Nicolas Van Praet Quebec Business Reporter
MONTREAL
For Subscribers
Comments

Bombardier Inc. is poised to nab a potentially lucrative train contract on the U.S. eastern seaboard in what would be a key win for its struggling rail unit in North America.

New Jersey Transit Corp. was set Tuesday to pick Bombardier Inc. to supply 113 multilevel passenger train coaches in a contract worth about US$700-million, according to the agenda for a Dec.12 meeting of the transit agency's board of directors published on its website. The purchase is subject to board approval.

The agency has options to buy an additional 636 rail cars at a future date for a total contract value of US$3.6-billion. That would make it one of the largest rail contracts for Bombardier on the continent in years.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal would mark a key win for Bombardier and rail unit boss Laurent Troger as the company fights to re-establish its industry credibility in Canada and the United States after experiencing problems shipping on time to customers. New Jersey Transit Corp. is the third biggest transit agency in the United States, an organization with highly complex operations and a capital budget rivalling that of some Class I railroads, according to trade publication Railway Age.

Bombardier was dropped from bidding last year on a US$3.2-billion contract to supply a new fleet of subway cars for New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority after falling more than a year behind schedule in delivering subway cars for another section of the city's transit system. The company has also experienced trouble with late deliveries of new streetcars and light-rail transit vehicles in Toronto. The city's Metrolinx transportation agency eventually turned to rival Alstom SA to help supply its light-rail needs.

Montreal-based Bombardier is betting on rail to deliver half the US$20-billion in sales it wants to generate by 2020. The unit has a backlog of US$34-billion, worth more than three years of production. Pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec owns a minority stake in the business.

Bombardier said last month it will deliver about 20 per cent more trains this year than last, a major increase in output that has clogged its manufacturing system and resulted in delays on a handful of contracts. Those issues, combined with lower advances on other deals, led the company to chop its 2018 free cash flow target by US$600-million in its latest quarter. It expects to make that up as trains get delivered.

"It's going to work its way through and we still remain very confident that overall, that business is going to generate that cash flow sustainability over time," Bombardier finance chief John Di Bert told analysts in New York Dec.6.

Bombardier spokesperson Maryanne Roberts did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The shares closed Tuesday up 3.8 per cent, to $2.18 in Toronto trading.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season