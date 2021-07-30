Unifor reaches tentative deal with Bombardier

Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with Bombardier Aviation at its Downsview plant in north Toronto.

The union says locals 112 and 673 reached an agreement days after it launched a strike against the business jet manufacturer and De Havilland, which make Dash 8 turboprops at the facility.

The three-year agreement covers about 1,500 Bombardier employees.

Details of the settlement won’t be released until the deal is ratified during a vote to be conducted Saturday afternoon.

The union has said pensions, use of contractors and erosion of bargaining unit work were key issues at Bombardier, while the future of the Dash 8 program is the focus of talks with De Havilland.

Bombardier says it expects all will return to normal once the deal is ratified.

