Bombardier reports quarterly loss, weighed down by rail department

Challenges in Bombardier Inc.’s rail department weighed on second quarter results on Thursday as the company reported a quarterly loss, down from a profit during the same period last year.

The Canadian plane and train maker has struggled with several rail contracts that have delayed payments and affected cash flow.

Bombardier posted a net loss of US$36-million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, dropping from a profit of US$70-million, or 2 cents per share, one year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

It also reduced its 2019 earnings forecast to a range of US$1.20-billion to US$1.30-billion adjusted EBITDA, down from its previous forecast of US$1.50-billion to US$1.65-billion.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.