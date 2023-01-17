Bombardier BBD-B-T says its preliminary 2022 financial results suggest revenue last year totalled about US$6.9-billion as the company delivered 123 aircraft.

The result compared with the aircraft maker’s guidance last updated in August for revenue of more than US$6.5-billion for the year.

Aircraft deliveries were expected to come it at more than 120.

Bombardier, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its preliminary results point to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about US$930-million for the year compared with its guidance for more than US$825-million.

Free cash flow for 2022 is expected to total about US$735-million based on preliminary figures compared with its guidance for more than US$515-million.

Bombardier is expected to release its full financial results for its fourth quarter and all of 2022 on Feb. 9.