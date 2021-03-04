Bombardier expects to turn free cash flow positive next year, targets revenue of US$7.5-billion by 2025

Bombardier Inc. said it expects to turn free cash flow positive next year and generate more than US$500-million in cash annually by 2025 as the the market for private executive jets gradually picks up steam.
It will take several years for industry sales to return to the prepandemic levels of 2019, the Montreal-based company said in a statement Thursday morning ahead of a presentation to investors. But as result of past aircraft investments, Bombardier said it is poised to deliver “solid financial performance, highlighted by strong earnings growth over the next five years.”
The company said it is targeting total revenues of about US$7.5-billion by 2025 and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization of US$1.5-billion. It said it expects to achieve an EBITDA profit margin of about 20 per cent and end that year with a ratio of net debt to earnings of 3 times.
Chief executive Eric Martel is steering Bombardier into a new future as a standalone maker of private luxury jets after it sold off its commercial-aircraft manufacturing capability to Airbus, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Longview Aviation Capital Corp. It then unloaded its train unit to France’s Alstom SA for net proceeds of US$3.6-billion in a transaction that closed this past January.
Bombardier said Thursday it intends to use the money from the sale of its train business to pay down debt maturing in the near term, with a focus on 2021 and 2022 tranches. It said it is also weighing various options to address other debt maturities with a view of “clearing a minimum three-year maturity runway” so it can execute its strategy.
Credit company Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 23 note that the timing of a return to positive cash flow for Bombardier remains “uncertain” and depends on three key things: The pace of recovery in demand for private jets, the company’s ability to achieve the US$400-million in cost savings from a restructuring plan now under way and future reductions in interest costs.
Debt remains a big issue for Bombardier, and JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman estimates that even in 2023, its net leverage ratio will still be five to six times, “at least twice what it should be” for a pure-play business-jet manufacturer, he said in a recent note. “A small equity raise is not sufficient to address this, and so equity investors need to consider how future actions to shore up the capital structure may affect them,” the analyst said.
Mr. Martel wants to generate more revenue from aftermarket sales, meaning servicing and repairing jets once they are in the hands of customers. The company now generates about 18 per cent of total revenue from that business and aims to grow it to 27 per cent of revenue within five years.
But Fitch says Bombardier needs to plan for a day when it needs to bring new jets and new versions of existing jets to market, and it sees a longer-term problem for Bombardier if it lacks cash to fund that development. “Higher capex will eventually be needed to support Bombardier’s competitive position,” the ratings agency wrote.
Bombardier, controlled by its founding Bombardier-Beaudoin family, had about US$10-billion in total debt outstanding at the end of 2020. The company currently makes Learjet, Challenger and Global jet models at prices ranging from US$9.9-million to US$75-million. Bombardier will stop making Learjet planes this year to focus on the other two aircraft families, which are more lucrative.
