Bombardier expects to turn free cash flow positive next year, targets revenue of US$7.5-billion by 2025

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Bombardier expects to turn free cash flow positive next year, targets revenue of US$7.5-billion by 2025

Nicolas Van Praet
Montreal
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Bombardier plant stands in Montreal on Feb. 11, 2021.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Bombardier Inc. said it expects to turn free cash flow positive next year and generate more than US$500-million in cash annually by 2025 as the the market for private executive jets gradually picks up steam.

It will take several years for industry sales to return to the prepandemic levels of 2019, the Montreal-based company said in a statement Thursday morning ahead of a presentation to investors. But as result of past aircraft investments, Bombardier said it is poised to deliver “solid financial performance, highlighted by strong earnings growth over the next five years.”

The company said it is targeting total revenues of about US$7.5-billion by 2025 and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization of US$1.5-billion. It said it expects to achieve an EBITDA profit margin of about 20 per cent and end that year with a ratio of net debt to earnings of 3 times.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief executive Eric Martel is steering Bombardier into a new future as a standalone maker of private luxury jets after it sold off its commercial-aircraft manufacturing capability to Airbus, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Longview Aviation Capital Corp. It then unloaded its train unit to France’s Alstom SA for net proceeds of US$3.6-billion in a transaction that closed this past January.

Bombardier said Thursday it intends to use the money from the sale of its train business to pay down debt maturing in the near term, with a focus on 2021 and 2022 tranches. It said it is also weighing various options to address other debt maturities with a view of “clearing a minimum three-year maturity runway” so it can execute its strategy.

Credit company Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 23 note that the timing of a return to positive cash flow for Bombardier remains “uncertain” and depends on three key things: The pace of recovery in demand for private jets, the company’s ability to achieve the US$400-million in cost savings from a restructuring plan now under way and future reductions in interest costs.

Debt remains a big issue for Bombardier, and JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman estimates that even in 2023, its net leverage ratio will still be five to six times, “at least twice what it should be” for a pure-play business-jet manufacturer, he said in a recent note. “A small equity raise is not sufficient to address this, and so equity investors need to consider how future actions to shore up the capital structure may affect them,” the analyst said.

Mr. Martel wants to generate more revenue from aftermarket sales, meaning servicing and repairing jets once they are in the hands of customers. The company now generates about 18 per cent of total revenue from that business and aims to grow it to 27 per cent of revenue within five years.

But Fitch says Bombardier needs to plan for a day when it needs to bring new jets and new versions of existing jets to market, and it sees a longer-term problem for Bombardier if it lacks cash to fund that development. “Higher capex will eventually be needed to support Bombardier’s competitive position,” the ratings agency wrote.

Bombardier, controlled by its founding Bombardier-Beaudoin family, had about US$10-billion in total debt outstanding at the end of 2020. The company currently makes Learjet, Challenger and Global jet models at prices ranging from US$9.9-million to US$75-million. Bombardier will stop making Learjet planes this year to focus on the other two aircraft families, which are more lucrative.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies