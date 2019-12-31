 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Bombardier selling Mexican wiring operation to French company Latecoere

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Bombardier Inc. has agreed to sell a Mexican operation that makes electrical wiring systems for its planes to Latecoere, a French company that supplies many of the world’s major aircraft manufacturers.

The companies say Latecoere will pay US$50 million to Bombardier and supply electrical wiring interconnection systems for the Montreal-based company’s Global, Challenger and Learjet aircraft under a long-term agreement.

Bombardier’s electrical wiring operations in Queretaro, Mexico, employ about 700 people.

The sale won’t affect the remainder of Bombardier’s Queretaro operations, where the company produces major structures for its aircraft.

Paul Sislian, Bombardier Aviation’s chief operating officer, says the sale is part of the company’s focus on streamlining its activities.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

