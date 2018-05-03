Bombardier sells Downsview assembly site to pension fund in major makeover

Bombardier Inc. has struck a deal to sell its Downsview site in Toronto for about US$635-million, further shoring up its cash reserves as it reshapes its business after a brush with bankruptcy three years ago.

The shares rose 1 per cent to $3.97 in early Toronto trading Thursday. Bombardier investors will gather for the company’s annual meeting later in the morning.

The plane-and-train maker said it will sell the sought-after property in Canada’s biggest city to Public Sector Pension Investment Board for net proceeds of US$550-million after costs. Ottawa-based PSP Investments is one of the country’s biggest pensions, investing funds for the Canadian Armed Forces among other public sector workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Related: Bombardier wins over key institutional investors ahead of annual meeting

Read more: Bombardier’s Moscow office raided in corruption probe

Opinion: Is the worst over for Bombardier?

The sale, combined with proceeds of an equity issue in March, buoys Bombardier’s cash by more than US$1-billion and could help the company pay buy back a 30-per-cent stake in its train business or pay down its US$9-billion debt faster than expected. The company amassed the debt to bring its flagship C Series airliner to market and continue development on its Global 7000 business jet, its biggest ever luxury aircraft.

Bombardier had US$4-billion of short-term capital resources available at the end of March. It does not have a major debt repayment to make until 2020.

“Once we get past 2018, we’ll have an opportunity to allocate this capital property with the greatest return,” John Di Bert, Bombardier chief financial officer, told analysts on a conference call Thursday to discuss the company’s first quarter earnings. “And there are many options for us at this point in time.”

Alain Bellemare, who took over as chief executive officer of Bombardier in February 2015, has pulled Bombardier back from the brink of bankruptcy after it nearly toppled that year under the weight of cash-sucking investments in two major aircraft development programs. He has shored up liquidity, cut jobs and struck a partnership with Airbus SE to take control of the C Series, a deal now expected to close before the end of the second quarter.

The CEO plans to rebuild earnings power by boosting revenue to US$20-billion by the end of 2020. Selling more business jets is the key to that sales effort.

First quarter results reported Thursday suggest the company is on track with its plan. Revenue rose 12 per cent to US$4-billion as Bombardier sold more business jets and trains. Earnings before interest and taxes, stripping out special items, was US$201-million, some 16 per cent ahead of analyst forecasts. Net income was 1 cent per share as the company burned through US$721-million of cash in the three month period. Analysts had expected Bombardier to break even on a net profit basis.

″[This is] a constructive start to the year with encouraging signs of pick-up in demand in business aviation,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Fadi Chamoun said in a note.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The company’s commercial aircraft business also delivered a nice surprise Thursday, announcing an order from American Airlines Group for 15 Canadair CRJ900 regional jets and options on another 15 planes. The value of the deal based on published list prices is US$719-million but customers buying multiple aircraft typically win discounts.

Bombardier announced in January that it had started analyzing options for the Downsview site. The company uses only about 10 per cent of the 371-acre property but shoulders the full cost of operating its 7,000-feet runway. The PSP deal gives Bombardier rights to use the property for up to 5 years, the company said.

Bombardier will use that time to figure out next steps for the production of the Q400 turboprops made there, it said. There is no sign the company is pursuing a sale of the business at the moment.

“We are committed to the program,” Mr. Di Bert said.

Bombardier mulled bids from three frontrunners for Downsview, the Globe and Mail reported last month. They included Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset Holdings Ltd, a joint bid by Toronto developers Great Gulf and Dream Unlimited Corp., and PSP Investments.

Meanwhile, the company said it will shift production of its Global business jets, currently done at Downsview, to Toronto’s Pearson Airport. It said it entered into an agreement with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority for a long-term lease of about 38 acres of property at Pearson, where it plans to open a new final assembly plant for the Global jets. Details on that facility were not provided Thursday.