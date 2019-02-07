Bombardier shakes up executive ranks after rail business head Troger quits

Bombardier Inc. is shaking up its executive ranks after the executive in charge of its rail business quit.
Laurent Troger, who helmed Bombardier's train unit for the past three years, informed the company of his intention to resign and pursue other opportunities, the Montreal plane and train maker said in a statement Thursday. He will be replaced immediately by Danny Di Perna, an executive who joined Bombardier last year and was steering its aerostructures business, the company said.
The changes come at a critical time for the rail unit as it works through problems with several contracts that have delayed payments and hurt the company’s cash flow situation after a major restructuring. Executives with the business are also trying to cement the company’s position as a major global supplier amid the growing presence of Chinese rival CRRC Corp.
More to come.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.