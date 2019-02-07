 Skip to main content

Bombardier shakes up executive ranks after rail business head Troger quits

Bombardier shakes up executive ranks after rail business head Troger quits

Nicolas Van Praet Quebec Business Reporter
Laurent Troger will be leaving Bombardier, the company said Thursday.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

Bombardier Inc. is shaking up its executive ranks after the executive in charge of its rail business quit.

Laurent Troger, who helmed Bombardier's train unit for the past three years, informed the company of his intention to resign and pursue other opportunities, the Montreal plane and train maker said in a statement Thursday. He will be replaced immediately by Danny Di Perna, an executive who joined Bombardier last year and was steering its aerostructures business, the company said.

The changes come at a critical time for the rail unit as it works through problems with several contracts that have delayed payments and hurt the company’s cash flow situation after a major restructuring. Executives with the business are also trying to cement the company’s position as a major global supplier amid the growing presence of Chinese rival CRRC Corp.

More to come.

