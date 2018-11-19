Bombardier stock rebounds after analyst calls watchdog’s investigation ‘routine’

Bombardier Inc. recovered some of its market value Monday after an analyst from Citigroup said an investigation by Quebec's securities regulator into the company's executive stock-sale plan "appears routine."

Shares in the Montreal-based multinational gained 20 per cent to $2.04 in Toronto trading early on Monday afternoon, erasing a 20-per-cent sell-off on Friday. The company’s bonds also rose on Monday.

“At a time when Bombardier has faced legitimate market concerns about its strategic direction and its expected medium-term cash generation, Thursday night’s news regarding the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)'s investigation into the Canadian plane and train manufacturer’s automatic securities disposition plan program was probably one of the last things that the company’s nervous investor base had cared to see,” Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent said in a note to clients. “However, as this investigation appears routine, Friday’s 20 per cent selloff in the shares ... looked unreasonable.”

Quebec’s financial watchdog said late Thursday it is reviewing the transactions relating to Bombardier’s implementation last August of what is known as an automatic securities-disposition plan and the various announcements the company has made since that time. It has asked Bombardier to suspend all sales of shares under the plan until further notice.

Bombardier also applied for, and received, permission in September to delay publicly reporting the transactions under the automatic share-sale program. Under the program, 12 senior executives are allowed to exercise options and sell shares through an arm’s-length broker who makes the trades.

The key question is whether Bombardier management was in possession of potentially market-moving information at the time the company set up the plan for its executives. On Nov. 8, just weeks after the system was set up, the plane maker announced a major restructuring effort that included 5,000 job cuts as well a US$600-million shortfall in cash-flow projections for the year because of delays in delivering trains. The stock dropped 24 per cent that day.

In an interview published on Saturday with Le Journal de Montréal, Bombardier chief executive Alain Bellemare denied setting up the system to sell stock before bad news was disclosed. “We would never do that,” he was quoted as saying. “We are far too professional and ethical for that.”

Asked whether he was aware of the cash-flow trouble in August when the stock-sale plan was set up, he said no. “The cash-flow problems came late in September, and that was a surprise,” he is quoted as saying. “We weren’t happy about that, but it’s not necessarily unusual for a company our size. When you miss two or three projects, it can mean US$300-million.”

Bombardier has faced a public backlash in some quarters in Quebec for the way in which it handled the job-cuts announcement, with one popular radio host calling the company “arrogant” and out of touch with the taxpayers that have supported it for years. Mr. Bellemare told Le Journal that “there is no good way to announce bad news.”