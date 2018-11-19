 Skip to main content

Report on Business Bombardier stock rebounds from Friday’s loss, jumping more than 20 per cent

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bombardier stock rebounds from Friday’s loss, jumping more than 20 per cent

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Shares of Bombardier Inc. rebounded more than 20 per cent after hitting a multi-year low following a regulatory review of the company’s executive stock disposition plan.

The Montreal-based company’s stock gained 34 cents or 20.4 per cent at $2.01 in midday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The increase essentially put the stock back to the level it was at before Friday’s dramatic decrease to $1.58.

Story continues below advertisement

Even at the current level, Bombardier’s shares have lost half their value in the past month and are down 16 per cent from their closing price after it disclosed free cash flow guidance for 2018 and 2019 that surprised and disappointed analysts.

Quebec’s financial market regulator announced Thursday it is reviewing Bombardier’s executive compensation plan, calling on the company to suspend all related trades, which it agreed to.

Bombardier has said that the plan – announced last August shortly before its share price embarked on a three-month descent of more than 60 per cent – allows senior executives to sell shares in some circumstances as an incentive in performance-based compensation.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019