Bombardier stock rebounds from Friday’s loss, jumping more than 20 per cent

Shares of Bombardier Inc. rebounded more than 20 per cent after hitting a multi-year low following a regulatory review of the company’s executive stock disposition plan.
The Montreal-based company’s stock gained 34 cents or 20.4 per cent at $2.01 in midday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The increase essentially put the stock back to the level it was at before Friday’s dramatic decrease to $1.58.
Even at the current level, Bombardier’s shares have lost half their value in the past month and are down 16 per cent from their closing price after it disclosed free cash flow guidance for 2018 and 2019 that surprised and disappointed analysts.
Quebec’s financial market regulator announced Thursday it is reviewing Bombardier’s executive compensation plan, calling on the company to suspend all related trades, which it agreed to.
Bombardier has said that the plan – announced last August shortly before its share price embarked on a three-month descent of more than 60 per cent – allows senior executives to sell shares in some circumstances as an incentive in performance-based compensation.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.