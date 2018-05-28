Bombardier strikes deal to sell at least 30 C Series planes to Air Baltic

Bombardier Inc. said it struck a deal to sell a minimum of 30 C Series airliners to Air Baltic Corporation, lifting hopes for the aircraft program ahead of its planned takeover by Airbus SE.

The European carrier has put in a firm order for 30 larger CS300 planes with options and purchase rights on another 30 aircraft, Bombardier said in a statement Monday. The sale is worth US$2.9-billion based on the list price of the aircraft though discounts are common.

The agreement marks a vote of confidence in the C Series from an early customer. Air Baltic has been operating CS300 planes for more than a year as it phases out an older fleet and buying more now will send a message to other potential buyers that the aircraft are solid performers that are worth the money.

With the agreement, Bombardier’s C Series order book swells to more than 400 planes. Air Baltic also becomes the biggest European C Series customer and second biggest worldwide with 50 planes on firm order. The airline is expanding operations in all three Baltic countries, namely Latvia, Estonia amd Lithuania.

Airbus will take over the C Series program sometime in the next few weeks after Bombardier ceded control of the airliner in exchange for the European plane maker’s marketing and procurement power. Bombardier will remain a minority partner.