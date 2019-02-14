Bombardier swings to profit in fourth quarter

Canada’s Bombardier Inc topped analysts’ forecasts for quarterly earnings on Thursday, led by a fall in costs and stronger sales at its business jets and aircraft design and maintenance unit.
The plane and train manufacturer, in the midst of a five-year turnaround, is banking on its Global 7500 business jets to boost revenue and profitability by 2020. Bombardier had faced a cash crunch in 2015 after investing heavily to bring two new planes to market.
Results for the three months ended Dec. 31 showed revenue at the Montreal-based company’s business aircraft unit climbed more than 3 per cent to $1.5-billion.
Earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT), a closely watched measure of Bombardier’s earnings, also beat analysts’ estimates.
EBIT rose to $342-million in the December quarter, from $73-million a year earlier and above analysts’ average expectation of $254.5-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company also said that Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest pension fund, will increase its minority stake in Bombardier’s transportation unit by 2.5 per cent to 30 per cent.
Bombardier’s quarterly net profit reached $55-million, compared with a $188-million net loss a year earlier when it made heavy investments. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 5 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates of 2 cents.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.