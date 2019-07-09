Bombardier to lay off hundreds at Thunder Bay train plant

Bombardier Inc. plans to cut as much as half of the work force at its Thunder Bay rail-car plant, according to government officials.
The announcement could come as soon as Wednesday. The company did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.
The company plans to cut 550 jobs, according to a government source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
Bombardier has used the plant, which employs about 1,100 workers, to make streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission in a long-running and fraught contract that should see its final deliveries later this year. Bombardier has also used the plant to fulfill a contract with Metrolinx that devolved into legal action before the transit agency cut the order in half in 2017.
Ontario’s Minister of Transportation, Caroline Mulroney, issued a statement Tuesday protesting against the decision, which Bombardier has not formally communicated to employees. The announcement said the Ontario government “learned that Bombardier intended to give notice to several hundred workers at their facility in Thunder Bay” and that Premier Doug Ford had spoken to Bombardier and to Unifor, the union that represents workers at the plant.
Ms. Mulroney’s statement said Metrolinx is “actively pursuing the purchase from Bombardier of more than $100-million in additional GO Transit cars that would be built in Thunder Bay.” The ministry declined Tuesday night to expand on the statement.
Dominic Pasqualino, president of Unifor Local 1075 in Thunder Bay, did not confirm the layoff numbers but anticipated significant job losses: “It’s not good. I’m always afraid that there are going to be more layoffs.”
Bombardier’s train operations, known as Bombardier Transportation, have been troubled by late shipments, underperformance and allegations of corruption. Customers in Canada, Switzerland and France have complained about delays in receiving their orders. The World Bank continues an audit into how a Bombardier-led consortium won a US$340-million deal six years ago in Azerbaijan; a negative finding could jeopardize Bombardier’s ability to get World Bank help in securing contracts in emerging markets. Laurent Troger, head of the unit, resigned in February.
Still, the company has improved financial results at Bombardier Transportation, with the order book growing and profit margins increasing.
With a report from Brent Jang
