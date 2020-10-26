Bombardier to get less cash in sale of parts manufacturing business to Spirit Aerosystems

Bombardier Inc.'s US$1.2-billion deal to sell its plane parts manufacturing business to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and exit commercial aviation is going through but cash proceeds to the Canadian plane maker will be lower.

All closing conditions have been met and the agreement will close Oct.30, Montreal-based Bombardier said in a statement Monday. The total value of the deal remains the same as previously announced but under amended terms Spirit will assume a greater portion of liabilities while paying less outright, the company said.

Cash proceeds to Bombardier will be US$275-million, down from initial consideration of US$500-million, the company said. Spirit will assume liabilities, including government refundable advances and pension obligations worth US$824-million in addition to other unspecified adjustments in favour of Bombardier, the company said.

This is the second time in two months that Bombardier has accepted new terms for an asset sale that offers it less cash. In mid-September, the company announced a definitive deal to sell its rail unit to France’s Alstom SA for 7.15-billion euros (US$8.4-billion) including debt. That price is roughly $300-million less than the original deal but it is offset by a more favourable exchange rate between European and U.S. currencies.

There was considerable doubt the Spirit deal would get done, at least under the terms first outlined last October. Spirit contributed to the uncertainty last month when it said in a regulatory filing that several conditions remained outstanding for the deal’s successful finalization, including winning the necessary approval from third parties as well as the “absence of a material adverse change” to the Bombardier business being bought.

The deal with Spirit is one of two remaining asset sales that Bombardier chief executive officer Éric Martel is attempting to close out as the Montreal company tries to reinvent itself as solely a maker of business jets. The more important transaction is the train business sale, which has already won the approval of European and U.S. regulators and is scheduled for a vote later this week by Alstom shareholders.

Bombardier and Spirit struck a definitive agreement last October that would see Spirit buy Bombardier’s Short Brothers aircraft parts plant in Belfast, Northern Ireland, as well as Bombardier’s parts making business in Morocco and a maintenance and repair business in Dallas. They are Bombardier’s last significant assets in commercial aerospace.

Since the deal was announced, however, the coronavirus crisis has turned aviation on its head as border closures limit flights and travellers stay at home. Spirit, like other companies in the industry, has struggled through the downturn. There was a stop-date of Oct.31 to get a deal done with Bombardier.

“We found a way for the transaction to go ahead,” Bombardier spokesman Olivier Marcil said by phone. “In the current environment, I think everyone would agree that maintaining the overall value of the transaction is a good outcome for Bombardier. I allows us to exit commercial aviation definitively, and commercial aviation has been hard hit by covid. So there’s value in that for us.”

Bombardier shares climbed 1.6 per cent to $0.32 at the open on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“Overall, while less than what investors had expected, we do see the successful sale of the aerostructures business (and the subsequent cash proceeds) as another step forward in Bombardier’s transition to a pure-play biz-jet company,” Royal Bank analyst Walter Spracklin said in a note to clients. The company has sufficient liquidity until the sale of the rail unit to Alstom, he said.

